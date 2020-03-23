Governor Ralph Northam just canceled the rest of the school year for children all across the state of Virginia.

NOW Northam is worried about life?

Virginia's governor, who recently argued in favor of letting newborns die, and who also was photographed in a Klan costume or blackface (he refused to admit which person in the photo was him), has just canceled schools until the end of the year. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 23, 2020

This seems a bit premature, yes? Closing ALL schools three months before summer break?

I’m so afraid this is going to spread across the country. It’s WAY too early to make that call. — Heather W. (@heathmliss) March 23, 2020

Agreed.

My wife who is a VA elementary school teacher is livid! — Seaside Trader (@csidetrader) March 23, 2020

2 states have cancelled schools for the remainder of the semester, Kansas and Virginia. Why not hold off until the end of the 15 day period to reevaluate? Schools are out and will have time to react rather than being impulsive. — Donovan McJunkin 🇺🇸🍀 (@mcjunkind) March 23, 2020

Right?

We're a Virginia family, my kids are in 1st and 3rd grade. The schools have been sending homework and lessons via email, so while the schoolhouses are closed, they are teaching as best they can. Shout out to the teachers. — Cacophonous (@1989Wahoo) March 23, 2020

Exactly our response.

He is an embarrassment on many fronts. — Mary Anne Copeland (@MaryAnneCopel18) March 23, 2020

Hey, at least he didn’t do the presser in black face.

Small victories?

