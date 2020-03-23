Governor Ralph Northam just canceled the rest of the school year for children all across the state of Virginia.

NOW Northam is worried about life?

This seems a bit premature, yes? Closing ALL schools three months before summer break?

Agreed.

Right?

Exactly our response.

Hey, at least he didn’t do the presser in black face.

Small victories?

***

