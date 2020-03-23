Sen. Chuck Schumer should be ashamed of himself.

He and other Senate Democrats spent days with Senate Republicans working on the Coronavirus Relief Bill only to turn around and magically BLOCK IT.

The jacka*s even went on TV and talked about how much he liked the bipartisan efforts going into the bill not even 24 hours before.

Watch.

How crazy is it that less than 24 hours ago Schumer was talking about how *delighted* he was with the “bipartisan cooperation” on Coronavirus aid negotiations. Then Pelosi got back into town, Schumer immediately flipped, and Democrats unanimously voted to block a critical bill. pic.twitter.com/gESFOstpm1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2020

We see you, Chuck.

We also see your testicles in Nancy Pelosi’s bag.

Just sayin’.

Obviously #NancyPelosi doesn't just run the #House, she runs #ChuckSchumer, too. When I was young we called this "henpecked". — David T. Williams (@1HermitCrab) March 23, 2020

So is Pelosi coordinating with Biden on this delay tactic? Pelosi/Schumer tailor their package to magically line up with Biden's plan for recovery. Watch and see tomorrow is supposed to be Biden's shadow press conference debut. This deception won't work. — Randy Connor (@randyconnor54) March 23, 2020

Well, it might work on their followers. Right now a bunch of Leftist yahoos is on Twitter babbling about how corporations don’t create jobs and screeching SLUSH FUND over and over again. The deception will work on them BUT on Centrists, Moderates, and Independents? Nope.

And we all need to do our best to remind the masses over and over what Senate Democrats did here.

Playing a high stakes game of chicken… — SJ (@Sjharris2020) March 23, 2020

That won’t impact them at all.

Yup.

The top puppet has spoken "No economic relief for the peons!" We all need to collectively step back and remember why we pay taxes. (That last bit was sarcasm by the way.) — Gene (@GeneMath423) March 23, 2020

Taxation is theft, but we digress.

Ain’t that the truth?

***

Related:

‘Pelosi owns THIS’: Kimberley Strassel takes Dems APART for voting against very Coronavirus Relief Bill they helped WRITE

What media SHOULD be reporting –> Brit Hume shares ANOTHER daily dose of reality with fact-filled thread from U.S. Surgeon General

Target toothbrush grifter David Leavitt sharing video of alleged Trump supporter hoarding paper goods BACKFIRES (watch)