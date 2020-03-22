Earlier this week, as millions of Americans were going under lockdown and scared about losing the jobs and homes and their livelihoods, a bunch of celebrities took it upon themselves to sing â€˜Imagineâ€™ for the little people. And as you can imagine, plenty of people thought it was annoying, stupid, sanctimonious crap.

Which is what likely led to this rendition of â€˜Imagine.â€™

Seriously.

This.

Is.

So.

Damn.

Funny.

Watch.

Â

And my garage is filled with toilet paper.

Thatâ€™s such a great finish although the bit about cleaning the sink was pretty damn good as well.

LOL.

OMG! This totally sums up how I felt about the first song. It was so out of touch. â€” Stephanie ðŸ’Ž (@truegirl81) March 21, 2020

Truly.

This is highly appreciated. Thanks Josh. â€” Ken (@KenSato0) March 21, 2020

Now this is a version of â€˜Imagineâ€™ we can get behind right now. Heh.

