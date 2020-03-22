Earlier this week, as millions of Americans were going under lockdown and scared about losing the jobs and homes and their livelihoods, a bunch of celebrities took it upon themselves to sing â€˜Imagineâ€™ for the little people. And as you can imagine, plenty of people thought it was annoying, stupid, sanctimonious crap.
Which is what likely led to this rendition of â€˜Imagine.â€™
IMAGINE PARODY- weâ€™re all in this together. @realjeffreyross @chelcielynnn @KingBach @MaryLynnRajskub @AveryFunny @sarahcolonna @JonRyan9 @ryansickler @JoshAdamMeyers @jeremiahstandup @realjoeyfatone @JadeCattaPreta @JessimaePeluso @sinbadbad @BrittanyFurlan @adamraycomedy pic.twitter.com/KZROo7b8ay
â€” Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) March 21, 2020
And my garage is filled with toilet paper.
Thatâ€™s such a great finish although the bit about cleaning the sink was pretty damn good as well.
OMG! This totally sums up how I felt about the first song. It was so out of touch.
â€” Stephanie ðŸ’Ž (@truegirl81) March 21, 2020
This. ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/rd5ATm3SS8
â€” Marhle (@Marhle) March 21, 2020
â€” Corey Hotsenpiller (@iamcorey1978) March 21, 2020
This is highly appreciated. Thanks Josh.
â€” Ken (@KenSato0) March 21, 2020
Now this is a version of â€˜Imagineâ€™ we can get behind right now. Heh.
