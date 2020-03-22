You guys remember David Leavitt, right? He’s the guy who made a disgusting joke about a terror attack during an Ariana Grande concert that killed 23 people. Oh, and he’s also the winner who tried to buy a toothbrush for a penny and ended up making a Target employee very famous for standing her ground against him.

In other words, he’s sort of a disaster.

So seeing that he shared this video of an alleged Trump supporter hoarding toilet paper we’re prone to think this was likely staged.

Watch:

This selfish evil lady purchased every single paper product from #dollartree and then screams “Go Donald Trump!” pic.twitter.com/ATjcsEu3GG — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 22, 2020

Notice the person ‘recording’ the evil woman brings up Donald Trump … it just seems far too perfect as a means to frame his supporters as bad people.

Others on Twitter think it’s fake as well.

This has staged video written all over it — Scottergate – Easter Worshiper (@Scottergate) March 22, 2020

I dont understand why they didnt limit the number of each product you can buy. All the stores in my area have done that. You cant buy more than two of paper towels, TP, etc. — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) March 22, 2020

There is likely no way Dollar Tree allowed one person to buy all of their paper products.

Lucky for you she didn't take all the toothbrushes. — Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 22, 2020

'Member when you demonstrated your idiocy by trying to buy a toothbrush for $1, but it was a display? I 'member. Everyone does. — Awaken the Leviathan of Production! (@Camzilla72) March 22, 2020

How's that penny toothbrush doing ya? — Mingo Mango (@mingomango14) March 22, 2020

The gal he harassed became Twitter famous and ended up on a luxury vacation … we bet David still hasn’t even gotten a toothbrush.

My wife is a manager at #Dollartree & whoever manages that location is going to be in huge trouble because corporate issued a 4 item limit on ALL items last week so please contact #Dollartree to identify the store location.

Please & Thank You!

Corporate Number

(757) 321-5000 — bretstephensnyt (@NYTBretStephens) March 22, 2020

We’re still thinking this is completely fake … just sayin’.

I remember when some jackass went into a Target store and tried to buy a toothbrush for a penny even though he knew it was not priced at a penny. He even threatened to sue them over it while holding the evidence that confirmed an imbecile. Oh wait, that was you. 🙄 #shutup https://t.co/smunQVIwD7 — Still not canceled (but REKT) G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 22, 2020

I want to know who she is so that, if I am right, I can rub it in David's face that she is a Dem. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) March 22, 2020

Excellent thought. The odds of David being wrong are pretty good. — Still not canceled (but REKT) G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 22, 2020

Could it be she's purchasing for some charitable purpose…? To give to a shelter or nursing home or hand out to children picking up school lunches? Am I the only one thinking of that? Lol — 🎧Apocalyptic Annie🎧 (@AptlyAnnie) March 22, 2020

This video reeks of fake! If you want to create a video to manufacture some outrage, you can't go over the top with it. It has to feel authentic enough to seem possible. This is too cartoonish in the actions and the dialogue. — Sparktacular (@TheMainSpark) March 22, 2020

Is it possible that it’s real?

Of course.

It is more likely that it’s fake?

Oh yeah.

