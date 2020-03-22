We do agree with Brian Stelter on part of his tweet, there is definitely a whole lot of dull in the news. Maybe if they spent more time reporting facts and less time reporting crazy and terrifying conspiracies to dunk on Trump that wouldnâ€™t be the case. Wouldnâ€™t it be nice if we actually had a functioning media we could trust?

The news is a dull roar â€“ empowering some of the time but disconcerting most of the time. The reports from hospitals are straight out of a nightmare. And if you're anything like me, the virus has started to infect your dreams, tooâ€¦ https://t.co/vDz9IBmuOJ â€” Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 22, 2020

Because thatâ€™s totally sane, Brian.

Well with Chinese Propaganda you've been pushing, I'm not surprised. â€” Dan ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@danieltobin) March 22, 2020

Seriously. Weâ€™d be having nightmares too.

Or maybe heâ€™s just jealous of Jim Acostaâ€™s diary.

Oh look. Tater is starting his own #DearDiary pic.twitter.com/zTz0TITtyG â€” Stacey â€“ Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) March 22, 2020

Dear Diary,

People on Fox News are big meanies. I wish my show was half as popular as their least popular show.

Love,Â

Tater

#DearDiary,

I woke up with wet bedsheets. Not because of sweat, but because I'm a terrified little b!+ch and pissed myself. So much for bravery. I think I'll go back to misquoting the president and using the virus as a political prop to take my mind off of my own cowardice. https://t.co/xUKkcbKzKy â€” Allen Ray I'm the Lyme Disease to Your Coronavirus (@2CynicAl65) March 22, 2020

Oof.

Tater, the reports Iâ€™m hearing from an actual employee at a large medical center are quite the opposite. A few cases, everything is under control, and most of the positives are stable and discharged to quarantine at home. Tell us more about your dream, dear. â€” TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 22, 2020

We searched and searched and couldnâ€™t find any real stories about hospitals being nightmares so weâ€™re not entirely sure where Brian got that? Maybe he dreamed it.

Don't you have more critical directions to give the Surgeon General??? https://t.co/sh95JA7wKi â€” Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) March 22, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did here.

You are but a strand of DNA in the nightmare #fakenews virus. â€” Ryan Hawkins (@_Ryan_Hawkins) March 22, 2020

The media sadly seem almost more dangerous than the actual virus.

Not as much as the virus of propagandaâ€¦. â€” Mac Scott (@Malcolm_Scott1) March 22, 2020

The panic and upcoming depression to which people like you have contributed will kill far more than the virus. The flu has still killed more in US this year than Wuhan has in entire world. Thousands die for every percent unemployment rises. Then thereâ€™s the poverty & misery left â€” kf100 (@kfrost100) March 22, 2020

Whispers: it's the journos that are the real nightmare. â€” Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) March 22, 2020

And thatâ€™s NOT fake news.

