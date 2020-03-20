As Twitchy readers know, the first of the doomsday predictions from so-called experts failed to come to pass today (they claimed our hospitals would be ‘creamed’), so of course, our good friends in the left-wing media are doing their best to pretend anyone pointing this out is crazy JUST LIKE INFOWARS. They’re desperate to discredit people who can do the math and see that the sky is NOT falling so they can keep the masses panicked and blaming Trump. Not to mention an ABC poll came out today showing huge gains in approval for the way Trump is handling the crisis.

No wonder these yahoos are panicking, they’ve put a lot of work into making everyone think it’s the end of the world and it’s somehow Trump’s fault.

Trump's propagandists continue to spread misinformation about the severity of COVID-19. Right-wing media is increasingly indistinguishable from Infowars. We need to brace ourselves for the fact that these psychopaths will lie about the pandemic no matter how bad it gets. pic.twitter.com/XjAyNCu6nU — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 20, 2020

A guy who writes for Slate calling anyone else a propagandist.

THAT is effiing hilarious.

Masks and other PPE were hoarded as a result of the panic spread by people like you. The hospitals are by and large entirely stable. Equating a shortage of equipment you spurred on with hospitals being overrun (which they aren’t) is the real propaganda. Shame on you. https://t.co/9whQwlHNUu — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) March 20, 2020

Think we’ll listen to the doctor, thanks.

So this Stern fella is fussy because Sean Davis and others (us too!) are pointing out that the world is not coming to an end and that these doomsday prophets are nothing more than biased losers begging for relevance. Lookin’ at you, Andy Slavitt.

We also like how Doc points out the media created the panic that led to masks and other PPE being hoarded.

Is there ANY hospital that's overwhelmed in the US? Busy- sure. Overwhelmed, as we've been hearing? I can speak for Philly- we aren't. — Slightly Salty Major (@anccpt) March 20, 2020

Not that we’re seeing, nope.

100% anecdotally, but I've heard that NYC hospitals are jammed with healthy people faking symptoms to get a coronavirus test. — This Little Piggy (@woodyspigroasts) March 20, 2020

Fair, we have seen that though as well.

Again, thanks to the media.

Media: The sky is falling!! Stop the sky from falling! Everyone panic! Most Doctors: The sky is not falling, quit stirring panic, that will make it worse, we need more data and we will get it. This is what we do. Media: Doctors are the problem! The sky is falling! — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) March 20, 2020

Media are the problem and their sky is falling if our sky isn’t falling.

There it is.

