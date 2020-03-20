As Twitchy readers know, the first of the doomsday predictions from so-called experts failed to come to pass today (they claimed our hospitals would be ‘creamed’), so of course, our good friends in the left-wing media are doing their best to pretend anyone pointing this out is crazy JUST LIKE INFOWARS. They’re desperate to discredit people who can do the math and see that the sky is NOT falling so they can keep the masses panicked and blaming Trump. Not to mention an ABC poll came out today showing huge gains in approval for the way Trump is handling the crisis.

No wonder these yahoos are panicking, they’ve put a lot of work into making everyone think it’s the end of the world and it’s somehow Trump’s fault.

A guy who writes for Slate calling anyone else a propagandist.

THAT is effiing hilarious.

Trending

Think we’ll listen to the doctor, thanks.

So this Stern fella is fussy because Sean Davis and others (us too!) are pointing out that the world is not coming to an end and that these doomsday prophets are nothing more than biased losers begging for relevance. Lookin’ at you, Andy Slavitt.

We also like how Doc points out the media created the panic that led to masks and other PPE being hoarded.

Not that we’re seeing, nope.

Fair, we have seen that though as well.

Again, thanks to the media.

Media are the problem and their sky is falling if our sky isn’t falling.

There it is.

***

Related:

‘W.T.F.?! LOLOLOL!’ James Woods shares Nancy Pelosi coronavirus video that made him ‘cry’ … tears of laughter (watch)

Color us SHOCKED! First of the doomsday coronavirus predictions made by ‘experts’ already NOT coming to pass

‘My God!’ Lyndsey Fifield’s thread showing media reaction to Trump barring entry into U.S. from China on 1/31 is IN-FREAKING-FURIATING

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @JoeSilverman7doctorMark Joseph SternSlate