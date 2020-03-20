Huh, this tweet from China Xinhua News sounds awfully familiar.

Don’cha think?

Huh, where have we heard this before? Calling the China Virus the ‘China Virus’ is racist. And a distraction. And Trump is trying to get people to focus on China instead of his lies and incompetence. Hrm. We know we’ve heard there somewhere else.

It’s like right there on the tip of our tongue.

OHHHHH that’s right!

Trending

American media doing their part to support Communist China.

Shew, big thanks to Steven Crowder for helping us pinpoint it.

The media sure does seem to love their Chinese propaganda.

WE KNEW IT!

The media truly is their own worst enemy.

***

Related:

‘My God!’ Lyndsey Fifield’s thread showing media reaction to Trump barring entry into U.S. from China on 1/31 is IN-FREAKING-FURIATING

‘You LOSE because you LIE’: OAN’s Chanel Rion DESTROYS anonymous journo who left note trying to shame her and DAMN

‘Oooh sh*t, you got coronavirus’: James Woods shares hilarious coronavirus music video because OMG we all could use a laugh

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaChina Xinhua NewscoronavirusracistSteven CrowderTrump