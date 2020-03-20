It might be hard to remember because the media has been super busy trying to convince the masses that Trump didn’t take the coronavirus seriously enough BUT they were far angrier at him waaaaay back at the end of January when he barred entry into the U.S. from China.

Because you know, that was racist or xenophobic or bigoted or something.

Lyndsey Fifield was good enough to compile reactions to the president being VERY proactive long before they were bitching at us about calling the China Virus the China Virus. IT CAME FROM CHINA THAT DOESN’T MAKE US RACIST FOR SAYING SO.

Anyway, this thread is spectacular and infuriating, all at once.

Enjoy.

Took a break to read back and see how the media covered Trump's 1/31 announcement barring entry into the U.S. from China and HOO BOY… Many in the scientific community beclowned themselves because their hatred for Trump blinded them—and does to this day. pic.twitter.com/QjF8zfkCB0 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

Which sadly shows a gross political bias even in the scientific community.

Holy crap—flashback to @wapo quoting the Chinese FM slamming the Trump administration's 1/31 travel ban AND noting that WHO (still operating under Chinese disinformation about #COVID19) was against Trump's move to stop entry into the US from China. pic.twitter.com/kkHfgwrv4Y — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

Good times.

You. Guys. The travel ban to China was driven by

“conservative lawmakers and far-right supporters of the president. Public health experts, however, warn that the move could do more harm than good.” pic.twitter.com/fHqXqyJKuE — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, if we don’t laugh at this point we may never stop throwing up.

From the Verge 1/31 – apoplectic that Trump was going against WHO recommendations (because he's such an anti-science xenophobe…) pic.twitter.com/G83YAaVhsT — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

Just two weeks earlier, WHO was telling the masses the coronavirus did not pass from person to person; in other words, it wasn’t contagious.

It gets better … worse?

AND LOOK AT THIS GEM FROM @voxdotcom! (First off not sure why the headline changed—super weird but don't worry Google never forgets) pic.twitter.com/tc1eGNDKPl — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

Vox is gonna Vox.

All of this PALES in comparison to Laurie Garrett in @ForeignPolicy lavishing praise on the Chinese for their response while viciously admonishing the Trump administration for going against WHO recs—calling the travel ban an “improvisation” I bet the CCP won't be banning Laurie! pic.twitter.com/MUdPiunyPi — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

There are no words.

None.

And I know, I know, it's @BuzzFeed… but let's reflect on just how widespread this disinformation really was—that this “global health law expert” just couldn't help himself from slamming Trump and calling these measures an “overreaction” pic.twitter.com/HbVsCNiQq3 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

Fast forward to now where they claim Trump isn’t doing enough. They’d be better off just admitting they hate him and nothing will ever be right or good enough.

Wow this guy got around… very glad he wasn't one of the brilliant minds in the White House… …oh wait… he used to be. pic.twitter.com/13ZOQ35lfu — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

And now California is threatening to deputize officials to arrest people who disregard their new shelter in place ‘law.’

This is insane.

I think this has to be the last one I post for now because after this I need to go walk my dog and have some wine. Maybe at the same time. My God. pic.twitter.com/tsJ4kWqjVR — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 19, 2020

You know what? We got nothin’.

But now this editor is really pissed off, lol.

I wish I had saved the conversation for exact times. I have a friend who watches CNN they went from "Trump is a racist and this is just a mild flu, bro" narrative to "TRUMPS AN INCOMPETENT LAZY RACIST AND WERE ALL GONNA DIE" with one unrelated 12 minute block separating them. — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) March 20, 2020

The "BEST" though is what Rep. Dina Titus said re the decision to ban travel from China AFTER knowing its positive impact: https://t.co/999IzuNvkI pic.twitter.com/OEu2gkPrIo — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 20, 2020

ARGH.

Maybe after this COVID-19 hysteria goes away we will have a national conversation about what country actually owns our media? — Blake Ward (@SpiritOfSumter) March 20, 2020

Maybe we should.

***

