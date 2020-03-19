Leave it to James Woods to share a coronavirus music video that is actually pretty damn funny. To be fair, we’re constantly inundated with scary, horrible, and even stupid, so really this music video reminds us all that there are still things out there worth laughing at.

Watch (this is definitely NOT safe for work due to language so if you listen, do so with headphones or in the privacy of your own home):

‘Move b**ch, you got coronavirus. Ooooh sh*t, you got coronavirus.’

Admit it, this coronavirus song is pretty damn catchy.

And to anyone who thinks this is mocking or taking things too lightly, you don’t have to read or listen. But let those who needed a break from all the horrible laugh … just a little.

That's why all the glade air freshners were out. 😆 — i.Judo😃 (@obligatoryasian) March 19, 2020

Is anybody else worried that they may have just wasted the last 4 cans of Lysol? #KungFlu #WuhanCoronavirus — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) March 19, 2020

We really hope they’re not spraying themselves with Lysol, LOL.

Glad to see people having fun, still. Media makes it seem we all quit. — Chris_v3.0* (@Chrisv302) March 19, 2020

They have indeed.

People need to keep being PEOPLE, we can’t stop living.

Exactly! Needed a good laugh 👍👌🏼👏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zAPpNzxi4C — Zuli Bash (@BashZuli) March 19, 2020

You really have to make the best of it and just live your life 😂🤣 — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) March 19, 2020

Everybody that can actually think is laughing. — puzzlesolved (@puzzlesolved1) March 19, 2020

HA!

The Wuhan Crew. Best new dance group of 2020 — JD Crow (@JD_Crow) March 19, 2020

We see what he did here.

I love them 😍 😍😍😍😍😍 — grisel (@grisel2606) March 19, 2020

LMAO 🤣 THANK YOU — 🇺🇸Let Freedom Ring 🙇🏻‍♀️❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@Thinking4UrSelf) March 19, 2020

Truly, thank you.

***

