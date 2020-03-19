Color us SHOCKED the President of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard N. Haass is trying to take the blame off China and place it square on the shoulders of America. Seriously, everything he wrote after the word ‘but’ is hot garbage.

Dick is short for Richard.

Don’t be Dick.

Trump banned travel from China at the END OF JANUARY.

They’re such disingenuous a-holes.

In other words, China lied, people died.

Yes, yes he is out of his mind.

EVERYTHING IS AMERICA’S FAULT, DUH.

This whole narrative being pushed to protect China when CHINA LITERALLY DID THIS is so bizarre.

And incredibly annoying.

***

