We’re seeing a whole lot of doom and gloom and fear-inducing nonsense in social media and traditional media around the Coronavirus, so it was truly a breath of fresh air reading this thread from Twitter user @Brickhouse0733. Something we should all keep in mind as we hunker down …

Take a look:

CoronaVirus pandemic has revealed several things: Our healthcare workers are courageous and brave… they are our warriors Our healthcare system is the best in the world…period Private enterprise will win this war…. Not government 1/5 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 (@Brickhouse0733) March 19, 2020

Yes.

Our farmers will make sure we have food…. Our truckers will make sure it’s delivered… Truckers and delivery drivers are our infantry on the front lines… don’t forget that. Those hoarding toilet paper should be publicly shamed… it’s unAmerican 2/5 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 (@Brickhouse0733) March 19, 2020

Yes yes.

Our truckers have always been what keeps this country going, and now more than EVER, we need to show them our respect and do what we can to help them. Because their job is literally helping US.

Family matters more than ever… Our young Millennials partying on the beach represents the last gasp of the worst American generation. When this is over, and it will be end, there’s going to be political hell to pay for the panic profiteers in the media. 3/5 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 (@Brickhouse0733) March 19, 2020

Family matters. Who’da thunk it?

Greed over country will eventually end…. Made in USA matters We will be globally connected…. But not globally possessed. Borders mean something…. Being American means something Political Correctness is dead…. 4/5 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 (@Brickhouse0733) March 19, 2020

Political correctness is dead, no matter how hard the media tries to pretend otherwise. Constant b*tching and moaning about what we call the virus instead of reporting what people need to KNOW … that is our media today. That is who they are and what they’ve become. Must be nice to live in a world where you have time to worry about what a virus that is killing people is called.

Time to be a family again… refuse to let politicians profit from their divisive rhetoric. Americans don’t lose…. 5/5 — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 (@Brickhouse0733) March 19, 2020

Media seems to forget … we’re AMERICANS.

And Americans don’t lose.

Hell to the yeah.

***

Related:

Make up your damn MINDS! Brit Hume takes Trump’s critics calling him a dictator one day and ‘too timid’ the next APART

‘Like a little B**CH!’ Rick Wilson backpedals and blames everyone ELSE (including Trump) for his gross #BeInfected Melania tweet