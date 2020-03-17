If you find yourself gleeful over Americans truly suffering financially because that means you can somehow blame Trump it might be time to do a little bit of self-reflection.

It’s an as*hole thing to do.

Like this tweet from Matt McDermott (who happens to have this editor blocked, tough guy):

The Dow has now erased *the entirety* of gains made since January 2017 when Donald Trump took office. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 16, 2020

See what we mean? He’s all but GLOWING with happiness.

The Wuhan Coronavirus, aided and abetted by the mainstream media "panic narrative," has now erased the entirety of gains made since January 2017 when Donald Trump took office. There. I fixed it for you. — 🇺🇸Eric Carmen🇺🇸 (@RealEricCarmen) March 17, 2020

Matt, You are a pile of human garbage! Signed, Every hardworking American — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) March 16, 2020

Congratulations Matt! Hundreds of millions of Americans may be seeing their retirement funds and college funds erased as a result of a global pandemic, but at least you can blame Trump for it! — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) March 16, 2020

You're happy about this? You're not mentally well. — David (The Gay Republican) (@GayRepublicSwag) March 16, 2020

James Woods was good enough to take time out of his busy day nuking other stupid people to drop Matt for being an insensitive, vulture-like ghoul of a human being:

You’re actually gloating about hard-working tax-paying American citizens taking catastrophic losses in their savings because it degrades Trump? God, you people are so vile. https://t.co/7LMYleONSs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 16, 2020

So vile.

What an asshole — heavyjohn (@jcochrane1217) March 16, 2020

@mattmfm is a scumbag. Hope somebody archived this tweet and rams it down your throat in a couple months — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) March 16, 2020

So Obama was right. It's his economy… 😎 — Howie from Maui (@TheTurtleClub) March 16, 2020

YES!

There ya’ go!

All yours, Obama.

This will turn around by the end of summer & it will all be back. Libs are the lowest form of life. — Dennis Sargent (@DennisC_Sargent) March 16, 2020

He inadvertently admits that Donald Trump taking office might have something to do with the gains since then. — Thomas Nicolai (@ThomasNicolai1) March 16, 2020

But he only admitted it because he thinks it hurts Trump.

Folks should bookmark Matt’s tweet so we can all come back to it when the market rebounds.

***

