What’s the point of Joy Reid? Honest question.

Joy clearly has comprehension issues …

What's the point of these pressers? Honest question. #CoronaVirusUpdate — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 17, 2020

The point of the pressers, Joy, is to inform the American people about what is really going on versus allowing the media to twist, spin, and exploit the virus to push an anti-Trump agenda. And c’mon, we all know if Trump wasn’t having these pressers she’d be front and center complaining about it.

Honestly, like other journos, Joy would be better off admitting nothing Trump does will ever be good enough for her.

But that’s not going to happen.

so you don't complain daily about the lack of pressors https://t.co/HWgXmOtCDK — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 17, 2020

See what we mean?

To get Trump in a gotcha, apparently. — Not Mary (@dustopian) March 17, 2020

To be able to bring facts to the American people. We prefer it to the biased filter of MSNBC or CNN. — Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) March 17, 2020

To get facts and truth out. Something you have no clue about — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) March 17, 2020

Ouch.

But very true.

If he had no pressers you and your asinine colleagues would demand to know why? What are they hiding. Thank the Lord no one looks to you for remotely accurate info Joy..less — jen smith (@jen87nc) March 17, 2020

If he didn't do them you would be shouting he's ignoring the pandemic or hiding something.

It's always lose/lose with the media. — angry bald squatch (@mynameissquatch) March 17, 2020

Yeah that’s it. Then if he wasn’t providing updates, you’d complain about that. Your game is tired, predictable, and boring. Turn the page. Lead, follow, or get tf out of the way. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 17, 2020

True story.

The point is we can get access to accurate information unfiltered by dishonest people like you. — Steph (@steph93065) March 17, 2020

To inform you. So be quiet and listen. — Phillmatic (@philllosoraptor) March 17, 2020

She might just learn something.

Frankly I appreciate hearing from the Task Force on where we are and not having to get my information on what is said from a bunch of overpaid talking heads that call themselves reporters who choose to inject their own opinions and distort quotes to fit their agenda — Kathy (@kathy5271) March 17, 2020

And that’s why they’re REALLY having a presser every day because the media have proven they are incapable of actually reporting the news.

This isn’t difficult.

***

