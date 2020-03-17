What’s the point of Joy Reid? Honest question.

Joy clearly has comprehension issues …

The point of the pressers, Joy, is to inform the American people about what is really going on versus allowing the media to twist, spin, and exploit the virus to push an anti-Trump agenda. And c’mon, we all know if Trump wasn’t having these pressers she’d be front and center complaining about it.

Honestly, like other journos, Joy would be better off admitting nothing Trump does will ever be good enough for her.

But that’s not going to happen.

See what we mean?

And that’s why they’re REALLY having a presser every day because the media have proven they are incapable of actually reporting the news.

This isn’t difficult.

