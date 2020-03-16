We call this clip, ‘Angry man yells at clowns’ … because you know, Bernie Sanders can never just use his ‘inside’ voice and he was definitely answering questions from a bunch of clowns.

Watch and you’ll see what we mean:

It is time ask the question of who owns the power in this country. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/CU9ptbXFDE — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 16, 2020

Who owns the power in this country?

Bernie does realize he’s a rich, old, wealthy, white guy, right?

James Woods was more than happy to set the old communist straight:

Well, you, Bernie. All of you lying, corrupt, conniving millionaire politicians. You own the power, but we are finally taking it back. https://t.co/ZQDzRPwV6h — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 16, 2020

James nailed it.

The people are taking the power back, and they started doing so in 2016.

The people do! Long live the #republic 🇺🇸🚨🙏🏻💥 — Absolute Civ Sec🇺🇸 (@1RACHACSECURITY) March 16, 2020

Bernie Sanders wants all the power, he wants total government control over American citizens — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) March 16, 2020

While waiting for Bernie's long-winded answer, Biden got confused again and thought he was at the shuffleboard court pic.twitter.com/gNtdRpr4ra — EzzMoney (@ezzmoneydotcom) March 16, 2020

Biden forgot which state he was in and what office he was running for.

And then he got mad at Jake Tapper and called him a dog-faced pony soldier.

Heh.

I really tried to watch the debate last night. After 20 minutes I just couldn’t handle the BS anymore. They both have these grandiose plans that will break the backs of hard working Americans. Sad that this is the best the Democrats could come up with. — Judge J. Hayes (@JudgeJHayes2) March 16, 2020

It was pretty damn painful.

Just say no to the two old white guys who’ve served over 70yrs in our federal govt and brought us to today: broken immigration, trillions in debt, health insurance disaster, all while they’ve become very wealthy. Promises now?! Hard pass. pic.twitter.com/1MehZi8gjU — ӏɑƒօ×🇺🇸✭ (@lfoxy23) March 16, 2020

Notice how the millionaires aren’t the problem anymore since he became one. It’s just the billionaires now. — Wade Hildebrand (@LifeChanger76) March 16, 2020

Of course.

You mean private plane riding, three house owning Bernie? — earlforagirl (@earlforagirl) March 16, 2020

Yeah, that’s the guy.

***

Related:

Numbers don’t LIE: Brit Hume dumps another fact-filled glass of ice water on media pushing coronavirus hysteria

Because of COURSE! Sen. Brian Schatz For Brains doesn’t want to play politics with ‘the gravity of the coronavirus’ BUT HE WILL

‘Two cranky old farts’: Greg Gutfeld’s play-by-play of the Biden/Bernie debate makes both candidates look even WORSE