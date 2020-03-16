We call this clip, ‘Angry man yells at clowns’ … because you know, Bernie Sanders can never just use his ‘inside’ voice and he was definitely answering questions from a bunch of clowns.

Watch and you’ll see what we mean:

Who owns the power in this country?

Bernie does realize he’s a rich, old, wealthy, white guy, right?

James Woods was more than happy to set the old communist straight:

James nailed it.

The people are taking the power back, and they started doing so in 2016.

Biden forgot which state he was in and what office he was running for.

And then he got mad at Jake Tapper and called him a dog-faced pony soldier.

Heh.

It was pretty damn painful.

Of course.

Yeah, that’s the guy.

***

