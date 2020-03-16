Is it just our imagination or does it seem medical professionals or government types who were in any way associated with Obama are front and center pushing as much terror, panic, and fear as they can? Even when the math doesn’t quite add up?

This guy is a doctor.

Keep that in mind.

I just superimposed Italy's #COVID19 case data onto ours here in the US. Take a look at this closely. We are following the EXACT SAME trajectory as Italy, just 10 days behind. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2wPl5uHiew — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) March 16, 2020

He’s comparing the number of cases to one another which really doesn’t have quite the same impact considering America has over five times the population of Italy. When you have 3700 cases of coronavirus in a country of 60 million versus 3700 in a country of 327 million that’s not the same thing … at all.

Not to mention their entire country is like 116k square miles (smaller than Montana) compared to America which is over 4 MILLION, so we’d think population density would come into play as well but hey, what do we know, we just write goofy blogs, right?

Italy instituted a lockdown on 03/09. For the US, this would be Thursday 03/19. However, Italy found out this was too late to effectively #FlattenTheCurve. If we are to change our path & dampen the effect of this crisis in the coming days, we might have to lockdown earlier. 2/3 — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) March 16, 2020

Uh-huh.

In the absence of such a measure from the federal government, I urge all of you to not go out and stay indoors please. Remember, ~ 400 deaths in Italy today. We don't want to be there next week. #SocialDistancing TODAY will help save lives TOMORROW. 3/3 #CoronaOutbreak — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) March 16, 2020

And if you think you are young & healthy & have nothing to worry, this is for you -> https://t.co/LfJMtNndVE — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) March 16, 2020

And hey, young people, if you’re not scared enough already read this thread.

Dude.

We understand caution but this seems a tad bit extreme, doncha think?

As Dr. Birx & Dr. Fauci have said, as we expand testing this week, the number of cases ID’d will rise. Additionally Italy has 20% of the the population of the US. So having the same # of cases actually demonstrates the flattening of the curve Dr. Fauci talks about. /1 https://t.co/BeqfMRWiRm — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 16, 2020

But that would mean we shouldn’t be panicking!

Psh, freakin’ math.

As of 3/13 we have had 1,626 cases according to the CDC. https://t.co/XvoxtVf49c The highest number reported though not cited is 3,000 as of 3/15. https://t.co/PUOdb8N4Hu We are far from being Italy. — Pretty Lieb (@prettylieb) March 16, 2020

Oops.

We also have a much higher population, much larger land area, many more hospitals, etc. Direct comparisons of very different things are stupid — Under Cover Tanker (@mn6824) March 16, 2020

Stupid and deliberately misleading in our humble opinion.

Your math is a little off….. can’t just compare apples to oranges….. USA has 5 times as many people…. and if anything, our numbers are lower each day……. — Matt (@MattyboyH) March 16, 2020

For America to be anywhere close to ‘on track’ with Italy we would need to have five times as many cases as we do now.

Italy’s cases are disproportionately weighted toward the elderly. That’s a big driver of the heavy load on their healthcare resources. Hopefully some of the steps we’ve taken will avoid that in the US. pic.twitter.com/QHhdpxaSRs — Keith Evans (@KeithEv59452000) March 16, 2020

Statistics and Probability wasn't your strong suit was it? — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) March 16, 2020

Math is hard, man.

But the US population is 6x compared to Italy, maybe show % of population? — Kieran John Hawe (@khawe) March 16, 2020

@RemindMe_OfThis in 11 days please — Jim (@Dangerclose001) March 16, 2020

Yup, we’ve set all sorts of reminders to see if these doom prophets were right.

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Related:

‘Lots of lessons here’: Prof. of Biology Carl T. Bergstrom takes panic-inducing coronavirus thread APART in amazing thread

‘So CLOSE!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets on coronavirus, toilet paper, Gillum, and Biden cause even MORE Lefty implosions and LOL

Former Obama lackey Andy Slavitt dragged for ‘yelling FIRE in a movie theater’ with another sourceless fear-mongering coronavirus thread