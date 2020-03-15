Because OMG we all need to laugh.
So badly.
Coronavirus can’t keep a good parody down, thank God. Our favorite parody going on four years now (right?!) Sean Spicier has been very, very busy infuriating and embarrassing the Left. From tweets about the coronavirus to immigration to Trump’s USA hat and everything in between … the man knows how to entertain.
And infuriate.
Enjoy.
Racism pic.twitter.com/HIVyYHu4QA
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 15, 2020
When someone doesn’t realize the reason the account isn’t verified is because it’s a parody.
READ THE BIO, PEOPLE.
I’m modest but thanks for noticing pic.twitter.com/4iyKXWJK17
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020
Too much info.
Imagine being that angry over a hat.
Looks like you got a nice phone out of it pic.twitter.com/mwtRGciUDB
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020
Thinking he meant ‘our will.’
And ouch.
I am…you’ll love this next one pic.twitter.com/AiQVBmgBVf
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020
They are obsessed with his dancing. It’s so weird.
No problem…Don Jr will take over in 2024 pic.twitter.com/d6Ya3V40NK
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 14, 2020
Brent with a deep tweet.
That makes 2 of us pic.twitter.com/INVPI68RsU
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 13, 2020
Speaking of learning nothing …
We got rid of that Obama photo pic.twitter.com/62ia2OUz6P
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 13, 2020
Heh.
Cheap? I paid top dollar for that joke pic.twitter.com/eMqVlm2dWB
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020
The irony.
Well, not anymore pic.twitter.com/1UHRe3drmZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020
They really still think it’s him.
As it should…they don’t even want to get married pic.twitter.com/hjwuDhKDFu
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020
Look out, she’s angry!
Since it’s probably your first time, I’ll take it pic.twitter.com/QTrPOhZazB
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020
Yeah, bruh.
Don’t be so hard on yourself pic.twitter.com/T7HyywOE4p
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 12, 2020
Yeah, don’t be so hard on yourself.
Doubt it, they can probably read pic.twitter.com/E5Tp1Jlxjg
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020
Blue checks … love it.
He’s not my running mate pic.twitter.com/sAxZx4O2Hq
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020
No, but I do a lot of drugs pic.twitter.com/WVpiuWhel7
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020
No crying in baseball pic.twitter.com/URAHQlJ5Oc
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020
Or in politics.
Could be right…everyone might be making their own shirt pic.twitter.com/x7LoKBwLKH
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 11, 2020
It’s definitely rude…especially to others in the room with them pic.twitter.com/823Veqdb8I
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 10, 2020
He has the 1st amendment like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/x5v93vEL7T
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 9, 2020
Slow Joe.
Cultural appropriation to call it anything else pic.twitter.com/Ubk1ACtwFe
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 9, 2020
Yeah, racist.
Soooooo close pic.twitter.com/lGJyN6h1et
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 8, 2020
And yet soooo far.
Older lady, looks like a librarian, 1/1,024th Cherokee pic.twitter.com/t44ImRU7gx
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2020
HA! *Warren*
Stacey Abrams has some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/0Z14o0AI4E
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 6, 2020
Oof.
It’s not as sexy as you think pic.twitter.com/OzrnQI8XzG
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2020
Leave the bunny suit alone.
I buy moisturizer in bulk pic.twitter.com/ydCUYtgr9t
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2020
Missing a comma? pic.twitter.com/DyXC9vGyNO
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 5, 2020
She’s missing more than a comma, just sayin’.
***
