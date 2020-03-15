This thread from Adam Housley is definitely worth your time, especially if you’re feeling as inundated as we are with the, ‘OMG THE SKY IS FALLING THE WORLD IS ENDING’ coronavirus coverage we’re seeing in the traditional media and of course on social media.

If you’re looking for a doom and gloom coronavirus thread this isn’t for you:

Here’s the latest: cautious optimism. Spoke with several senior members of government in both parties and also some medial public health first responders and while they not say to be vigilant and measured and sanitize and all that we’ve been told, they also say — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 15, 2020

Cautious optimism.

That’s something we haven’t seen or heard in quite some time.

that if it’s true that China knew of CoronaVirus in early November, the likelihood that it has already run through parts of this country is massive. Meaning we are way past testing and mitigation. It also means we may…may…have moved through it in parts of the U.S. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 15, 2020

Again..this is very cautious optimism. The first responders I spoke with and several doctors say that flu was rough this winter and many people with very similar symptoms to Covid were sent home to recover. Did they already have it? Has it already been thru here? — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 15, 2020

Is the world not going to end?

Who knew?

Thus the rough flu season we’ve experienced already. These are all questions we will know answers to soon enough. I suggest to my colleagues in the media, these are the questions and investigations we should be doing/asking. Politics aside for a couple of weeks. Try it. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 15, 2020

Politics aside for a couple of weeks.

That. ^

I'm so glad you still are engaged with journalism, if only reported on Twitter. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 15, 2020

Too bad your colleagues want to play “Gotcha” instead of getting answers — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) March 15, 2020

They can’t Adam. They hate Trump so much that they won’t put politics aside. — MelanieGore (@melaniesgore) March 15, 2020

The worst part is the media is sensationalizing the negative rather than how we as Americans come together and support each other. People are fed up w/the negative and moving towards providing positive support for their community and family. Acts of kindness last forever — Reasonable Truth (@FoodA0808188824) March 15, 2020

Think.

Breathe.

#DontPanic

