We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a billion times … when the Left shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially smug little nobs like Tommy Vietor who worked for Obama.

Imagine if someone had said this about his former boss:

But you know, since Ben is a conservative it’s ok to pretend he’s stupid.

Think about that for a minute, the guy who once drove a van for a living is making fun of the neurosurgeon.

Alrighty then.

Tommy got all bent out of shape about getting called out for it (he’s so easy to rile up, poor lil fella):

Maybe Tommy should’ve stuck with driving the van.

Dan Bongino jumped in … God love ‘im

Wait, Oreos?

And ouch.

Ooh, sick burn. Roid rage.

Would someone tell Tommy the 1990s called and they want their lame insult back? Thanks.

Chump.

Yikes. Roid rage again?

Cringe.

Flintstones even.

And Oreos?

#Winning

It’s like he didn’t know what else to throw at Dan … ROID RAGE! ELEVENTY!

What do you expect from a guy whose job used to be driving a van around?

Obama bro is gonna Obama bro.

***

