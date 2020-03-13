The last time we wrote about Seth Abramson he accused us of being fake news. Well, technically he went on a tirade about how the Right is using fake news to do horrible things to America because we triggered his delicate sensitivities. Considering all we really did was write about his own stupid tweets he should have been fussing at HIMSELF but hey, whatever helps the little fella sleep better at night. Looking at his latest thread accusing President Trump of blocking coronavirus testing to help his reelection though, we’re pretty sure he was projecting by calling US fake news.

MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: NPR Source Says Trump Blocked Coronavirus Testing in January to Aid His Reelection Chances By Keeping US Infection Figures Low NOTE: Please RETWEET this—America needs to know what this monster did. Thousands of future deaths will rightly be laid at his feet. https://t.co/FFGm5BDmIF — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 12, 2020

NPR source.

Another nameless, faceless source.

Probably some janitor who overheard a crazy homeless person on the metro babbling about Trump conspiracies.

But wait, there’s more … there always is with this guy.

PS/ We don't know—but would assume—Azar raised testing with Trump when he told him coronavirus required a major response in January; such conversations have since been classified by Trump. We also don't know if Dan Diamond's "recent weeks" extends back into January (6 weeks ago). — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

We don’t know … there ya’ go.

He should have stopped there.

PS2/ The best-case scenario for Trump—albeit unthinkable—is that not a *single* adviser of his raised the utility of aggressive testing with him until mid-February, meaning that he only had a chance to be opposed to it (thereby actively hampering it) in the middle of last month. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

It’s unthinkable because it’s not real, Seth.

PS3/ Of course, it's Trump's own extraordinary classification of his conversations with Azar—and coronavirus-response debates in the administration generally—that keeps us from knowing if anyone advised Trump to test aggressively in January. But it seems *impossible* no one did. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

It seems.

We don’t know.

Safe to assume.

Seeing a pattern yet?

PS4/ Just so, we have no evidence that Azar told Trump coronavirus was a dire national threat in January, only to see Trump wait (inexplicably) until mid-February to form his vile opinion about the political (re-election) utility of artificially low coronavirus infection figures. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

No evidence.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

PS5/ I mention this just to lay bare the logical implications of the reporting by @ddiamond of Politico: namely, that Azar went to Trump in January, and advised aggressive testing; Trump pushed back for political reasons; and that pushback blocked aggressive pre-February testing. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

Logical implications.

In other words, Seth is seriously talking out his backside.

This is embarrassing.

PS6/ Needless to say, Trump didn't have to go public with his private opposition to aggressive testing measures—which every one of us assumes Azar pushed, alongside his warnings, in January—until the issue of bringing cruise-ship passengers onto dry land received media scrutiny. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

Assumes.

He’s all but admitting he doesn’t know.

PS7/ So with all that in mind—and the limits of the Politico reporting and our access to Trump's coronavirus deliberations notwothstanding—let us not pretend that Trump blocking proposed aggressive testing in late January versus early to mid-February is a significant distinction. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

IT’S ALL A PLOT TO STOP THE MEDIA!

PS8/ Indeed, even now—in mid-March—what we hear from Trump is an inexplicable (and advised by no one) focus on border control and highly theoretical test "availability," not presidential action to ensure potential coronavirus patients are aggressively tested and in large numbers. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

What we’re hearing from Trump is he’s is limiting access to our country from other countries.

To. Protect. Us.

Get a grip.

PS9/ So whether Trump determined misleading coronavirus data was in his own political interest on (say) January 31 or February 12—or whether he refused to pursue aggressive testing beginning on January 31 or February 12—the cost in *lives* to be laid at his feet is extraordinary. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

More BS.

PS10/ I don't think we've ever, in our history, had such persuasive evidence that—after being warned of a grave and growing danger to the lives of millions of Americans—a US president decided to ignore and lie about that threat for political gain. There can be no greater scandal. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 13, 2020

Persuasive evidence.

Holy COW.

MAJOR IMBECILE SHARING LUDICROUS CONSPIRACY THEORIES — Dan (@LawoftheGator) March 13, 2020

There was an election in January? How did I miss that? — The Mediocre Kabuki (@MediocreKabuki) March 13, 2020

Putin, duh.

Umm, this is 100% supposition. Nothing factual. Nice. — Steve B (@boyce_steve) March 13, 2020

Debunked. Is this as good as you can do? Like, is this your peak in life? Dear lord. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 13, 2020

Yes, yes this IS the best he can do.

Sad, ain’t it?

***

