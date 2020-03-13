The last time we wrote about Seth Abramson he accused us of being fake news. Well, technically he went on a tirade about how the Right is using fake news to do horrible things to America because we triggered his delicate sensitivities. Considering all we really did was write about his own stupid tweets he should have been fussing at HIMSELF but hey, whatever helps the little fella sleep better at night. Looking at his latest thread accusing President Trump of blocking coronavirus testing to help his reelection though, we’re pretty sure he was projecting by calling US fake news.

NPR source.

Another nameless, faceless source.

Probably some janitor who overheard a crazy homeless person on the metro babbling about Trump conspiracies.

But wait, there’s more … there always is with this guy.

We don’t know … there ya’ go.

He should have stopped there.

It’s unthinkable because it’s not real, Seth.

It seems.

Trending

We don’t know.

Safe to assume.

Seeing a pattern yet?

No evidence.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Logical implications.

In other words, Seth is seriously talking out his backside.

This is embarrassing.

Assumes.

He’s all but admitting he doesn’t know.

IT’S ALL A PLOT TO STOP THE MEDIA!

What we’re hearing from Trump is he’s is limiting access to our country from other countries.

To. Protect. Us.

Get a grip.

More BS.

Persuasive evidence.

Holy COW.

Putin, duh.

Yes, yes this IS the best he can do.

Sad, ain’t it?

***

