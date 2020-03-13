As Twitchy readers know, Andrew Gillum was allegedly involved in a crystal meth overdose incident last night.

And maybe an orgy.

*yuck*

He has since released this statement about his involvement:

He will spend the next few weeks with his family and appreciates privacy during this time.

In other words, don’t ask him any questions about it and stuff.

Fact.

We didn’t say it.

***

