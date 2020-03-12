Admit it.

You’re just glad this story isn’t about the freakin’ Coronavirus.

And seriously, could our legislators’ lives be any MORE like a really cheesy, sleazy, train wreck of a soap opera? For example, Ilhan Omar who has been accused of marrying her brother, then divorcing him to marry another guy who she cheated on with another guy who was cheating on HIS wife and just so happened to work FOR Ilhan’s campaign just got married.

Again.

To the guy her campaign paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Told ya’, sleazy.

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar just announced that she got married. pic.twitter.com/IGFoXraMri — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2020

Awww, announcing it on Instagram.

Adorable.

In other news, U.S. Rep. @IlhanMN just announced her marriage to Tim Mynett, a political consultant who worked for her campaign. Mynett's ex-wife alleged he cheated on her with Omar. https://t.co/m3hb6TlAlO — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) March 12, 2020

Alleged.

K.

WaPo in Oct. 2019: "According to Washington Post reporting based on federal campaign finance records, Omar’s campaign paid Timothy Mynett $7,000 in July 2019 and E Street Group, the firm he owns, more than $220,000 in 2018 and 2019 for fundraising consulting and other services." — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) March 12, 2020

So her future husband made some serious coinage working for her campaign.

Fascinating.

From denying being romantically involved with anyone just seven months ago, to married now, this announcement is going to rightfully raise more questions: https://t.co/CNGwgLHnOr — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) March 12, 2020

And she will accuse anyone asking said questions of being mean ol’ racists who hate her because of her faith and stuff.

How convenient.

Ilhan Omar has married her political strategist, whom her campaign has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars. She denied dating him at first. But now that they're hitched she is being enriched by the money people donated to her campaign. Nice work if you can get it. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 12, 2020

True story.

Ilhan is ALL class … as usual.

First, I didn't think his divorce was final yet. Second, if they are married, he can't be made to testify against her. I hope they've put the cart before the horse. — No, but in yellow. (@_asalwas) March 12, 2020

Interesting.

Talk about a news dump. Timing. — Jeff Bakken (@jeffbakken) March 12, 2020

Seriously.

Who was it this time, her lesbian cousin? — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) March 12, 2020

Don’t give her any ideas.

I had no idea they were related. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 12, 2020

Seeing a theme here, Ilhan.

To her other brother? — O'G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 12, 2020

When the question “who gives the bride away?” was asked, the answer was “their father”. https://t.co/d8CIfw7669 — Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) March 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Did they register at 23-And -Me??? — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) March 12, 2020

Did she invite the family? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 12, 2020

Again? — Dammit Dawn (@aurora_g96) March 12, 2020

We’ve lost count at this point.

So that makes your ex-husband brother, your new husband’s brother-in-law and his new wife’s ex-husband……. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 12, 2020

It’s like an episode of ‘Soap’, but not as funny.

Who knew she had so many brothers? — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) March 12, 2020

She must come from a large family.

Heh.