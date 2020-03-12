We cannot make sense of this tweet from Professor Heather Cox Richardson who can’t seem to make sense of Trump’s travel ban. Apparently she thinks it’s somehow a ‘final gift’ from Trump to Putin?

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write her silly tweet.

Look at this:

Yes, everything Trump does for the country is just for PUTIN.

She’s onto him.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we could see Wuhan from our home. Wait, is that racist? Our bad.

Chuckles?

Trending

Academic.

Yikes.

True story.

We ask that question more and more every day.

***

