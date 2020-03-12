If you needed any more proof that Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY wants that VP slot you need look no further than her former campaign press secretary claiming Joe Biden is going to make a ‘presidential address’ about the coronavirus.

It’s like Ian is almost as full of it as she was.

Biden will tell us all how he beat the coronavirus during the Civil War.

Yup, that’s it.

Trending

OH that’s right, we forgot about the time Biden panicked everyone about the Swine Flu.

Good times.

But that was before she got to know Joe and had to drop out of the race because nobody cared about her.

Painful.

Is he a senator yet?

All day that. ^

***

