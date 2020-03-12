If you needed any more proof that Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY wants that VP slot you need look no further than her former campaign press secretary claiming Joe Biden is going to make a ‘presidential address’ about the coronavirus.

It’s like Ian is almost as full of it as she was.

If anyone wants to see an actual presidential address, Joe Biden will speak on coronavirus at 1pm ET tomorrow. Expect him to base his opinions and plans on science. Expect him to put the country above himself. Expect him to remind us what real leadership in crisis looks like. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 12, 2020

Biden will tell us all how he beat the coronavirus during the Civil War.

Yup, that’s it.

Biden is:

A. Not presidential

B. Not leading anything

C. Nothing he says has any power or relevance.

D. Obama has to apologize when Biden caused panic over swine flu.

D. You must be confused much like Biden — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 12, 2020

OH that’s right, we forgot about the time Biden panicked everyone about the Swine Flu.

Good times.

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

But that was before she got to know Joe and had to drop out of the race because nobody cared about her.

Painful.

pic.twitter.com/iktvtelZJs — The Foreign Virus from Wuhan (@GayPatriotTM) March 12, 2020

Is he a senator yet?

"Base his opinions and plans on science"??? The President isn't winging this… What a complete insult to EVERY federal government scientist and doctor that is currently working on this. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 12, 2020

Expect him to propose nothing substantial because everyone in power will be criticized for what they're doing or not doing if the media opposes them. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) March 12, 2020

All day that. ^

***

Related:

‘She’d just blame a VIDEO’: Neera Tanden THRASHED for her fantasy about President Hillary handling the coronavirus crisis on ‘Earth 2’

FFS, really!? ‘Conservative blogger’ Jennifer Rubin calls AOC’s list of coronavirus emergency measures ‘sensible’ and HOOBOY

Ana Marie Cox’s claim Trump exempted UK from travel ban for being ‘more white’ BACKFIRES so badly she locks down (we got it)