We’d say we’re shocked Don Lemon is still on the air after his ridiculous behavior on (and off) the air over the past few years but since he works for CNN … eh.

Lemon is awful.

Like the worst.

Seriously, when you make Jim Acosta look sane and rational talking about Trump?

This is truly insane.

Watch.

Watch @DonLemon have a meltdown over John Kasich not bashing President Trump's Oval Office Address pic.twitter.com/AHrO465eP4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2020

Kasich should have just walked TF out.

Lemon wasn’t interested in having a conversation, he just wanted to rant and rail and attack Trump and you KNOW if Kasich was even like, ‘Dude, wait,’ Trump actually did ok.

CNN needs to get a grip.@donlemon, You should be ASHAMED of yourself for the coverage you've done on the #CoronaVirus You continue to divide Americans all just to advance your anti-Trump agenda, all while spreading hysteria about a virus you know nothing about. SHAME on you! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 12, 2020

As long as their coverage hurts Trump, CNN is fine with that.

If you have to change the definition of words for your political “gotcha” you’re probably not even a good propagandist @donlemon pic.twitter.com/wuNLrRKEMX — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) March 12, 2020

Disappointed with what I saw from @donlemon tonight. Instead of taking a moment to unite the country, his first comment on air was criticizing @realDonaldTrump. This isn’t the time to score political points. People are dying & Americans are scared. We MUST do better. #Coronavirus — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) March 12, 2020

It was so ridiculous.

President Trump doesn’t have to clarify what he says or what his team says. He has to clarify and correct what people like @DonLemon go around spreading. Nothing but twisted lies — 𝒮𝑒𝓇𝒶𝒻𝒾𝓃𝑜𝓈 (@Serafinos) March 12, 2020

Don, you may think you’re fighting for the American people or whatever, but what you’re doing is destructive. Please stop. — BurlyMcChesthair (@BurlyMc) March 12, 2020

The #DemocratPartyMedia in action — Liberty Doc (@libertydoc82) March 12, 2020

Don is a hysterical child. I don't know why he even has guests on the show since he always talks over them if they don't agree with him. His ratings are a joke by the way. — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) March 12, 2020

How rude of Lemon! Rude rude rude! — Anitalynn Tighe (@AnitalynnTighe) March 12, 2020

that's not a journalist. that's an activist. — Jack (@TsinoiTalosi) March 12, 2020

Why does @DonLemon bother to have guests? He’s a one man Trump Derangement Syndrome. — Ginger Jones 💙 (@GingerJ66019714) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus will be what will finally shut down #CNN — SamW🇺🇸 (@SamW55) March 12, 2020

i'm going to vote so hard for djt, it's not even funny. — Jack (@TsinoiTalosi) March 12, 2020

Don Lemon’s TDS is far more dangerous than the coronavirus.

