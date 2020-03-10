Whenever someone fighting for the union says, ‘let’s keep things in perspective’ you know they’re about to spin like they’ve never spun before. Lorena Gonzalez pretending #AB5 is a good thing for example?

Let’s please keep things in perspective, twittter. A vast majority of companies, including small businesses, comply with #AB5. They abide by basic labor protections, including providing paid sick leave. Those who haven’t unfairly compete with those that do the right thing. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) March 10, 2020

‘Those who haven’t unfairly compete with those that do the right thing.’

WTF is that supposed to mean?

Kira Davis, who has been fighting against #AB5 for a loooong time, blasted Lorena:

You're focusing on the companies and not the contractors. As usual you have no care for the "little guy". We are grown adults who can find jobs with benefits or choose to work independently based on our own needs and goals. We don't need Mommy LoLo to make our choices #RepealAB5 https://t.co/Gn5cWBDhzR — Repeal #AB5; No #PROact (@RealKiraDavis) March 10, 2020

Get her, Kira.

To someone like Lorena the unions matter far more than the little guy.

This thing is a disaster.

A new California law says businesses MUST treat freelancers like staff employees, so they get "benefits that they deserve.” @VoxDotCom headlined: “Gig workers’ win.” But freelance musician @AriHerstand explains, “in reality … they're just letting them all go." #AB5 pic.twitter.com/1pqwrTHtXP — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) March 10, 2020

Wow.

This sounds like the slimy #Establishment passing this crazy law to benefit them. If constituents in this business overwhelmingly don’t want this law, how is it that The Power of the People are ignored by the government to override that power. Smells crooked. — Brígette ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@starlitskydust) March 10, 2020

If Democrats take back the White House and Senate, this will be the law of the land — Boston joe (@ramadiroach) March 10, 2020

Scary stuff.

California roads are paved with good intentions. — UsesSimpleTools (@UsesSimpleTools) March 10, 2020

And homeless people.

And human feces.

And needles.

Good times.

***

