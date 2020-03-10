Gosh, we’re starting to think Democrats putting all of their eggs in the Joe Biden basket may have been a seriously big mistake. Between his eruption at an auto worker this morning who simply asked the candidate about his positions on guns and this interview on MSNBC about why he voted for the Iraq War … yikes.

Take a look at this from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

This sounds to us like he had no doubt so the idea that he voted for the war to prove somehow there shouldn’t be a war just seems … well it seems stupid.

There ya’ go.

He probably told Saddam he was full of s**t too.

Or maybe he forgot? The guy doesn’t always know what state he’s in or even which office he’s running for.

Something like that.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

