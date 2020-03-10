Gosh, we’re starting to think Democrats putting all of their eggs in the Joe Biden basket may have been a seriously big mistake. Between his eruption at an auto worker this morning who simply asked the candidate about his positions on guns and this interview on MSNBC about why he voted for the Iraq War … yikes.

Not backed by anyone else’s reporting that I know of either. It is simply a false account of what Biden did and said at the time. Thread below establishes that. https://t.co/5bipEjrb3h — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 10, 2020

Take a look at this from CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

Biden on MSNBC last night said of his vote for the Iraq War, "I didn't believe he had those nuclear weapons. I didn't believe he had those weapons of mass destruction." He said his vote was for inspectors to prove they didn't have WMDs. This isn't backed by our reporting. pic.twitter.com/O3Tq0Ihzxt — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 10, 2020

Biden said on the administration's WMD case in 2003: "I know there's enough circumstantial evidence that if this were a jury trial, I could convict you."https://t.co/LcR6klpreY — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 10, 2020

In Feb. 2003: "I supported the resolution to go to war. I am not opposed to war to remove weapons of mass destruction from Iraq. I am not opposed to war to remove Saddam from those weapons if it comes to that."https://t.co/LcR6klpreY — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 10, 2020

This sounds to us like he had no doubt so the idea that he voted for the war to prove somehow there shouldn’t be a war just seems … well it seems stupid.

This is a new rationale for Biden, but its similar to his stance a year after the war began where it became clear there were no WMDs and he argued the war was justified on violating international order alone. https://t.co/Z7ftH6bSZY pic.twitter.com/ulHyzPbZMZ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 10, 2020

There ya’ go.

The most revealing part was when Biden called Saddam Hussein "a lying dog-faced pony soldier". — Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) March 10, 2020

He probably told Saddam he was full of s**t too.

Biden is lying. — Jack Gertz (@GertzJack1) March 10, 2020

Or maybe he forgot? The guy doesn’t always know what state he’s in or even which office he’s running for.

At least John Kerry said he voted for the war before he voted against it. Joe Biden is apparently claiming he voted for the war……..in order to not go to war? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 10, 2020

Something like that.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

Related:

Because HA HA it’s funny when Repubs get sick! Andy Lassner and Wajahat Ali take turns being total DBAGs on #CPACcoronovirus

‘They’ve got him THIS time!’ Jonathan Chait giddy at the thought of the Wuhan Virus ‘finishing’ Trump off politically

‘You’re full of S**T’: Joe Biden LOSES it, swears and yells at autoworker for pressing him on banning guns and WOW (watch)