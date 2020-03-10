Ok, so this tweet from Rep. Paul Gosar who has self-quarantined after being exposed to someone with coronavirus at CPAC is sort of strange:

But pretty sure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has zero business making jokes about OTHERS getting roasted when she herself is the QUEEN of getting roasted.

The woman was confused by a garbage disposal for Cripe’s sake.

Getting roasted in committee is the same as dying on the battlefield?

Huh?

Alrighty then.

Not to mention ol’ Bernie is starting to tank.

Maybe that’s why she’s making stupid jokes on Twitter.

Trending

That too.

Totally the same thing.

Nope.

True story.

Ouch.

And yet not surprising.

As we said if anyone knows about getting roasted it’s AOC.

***

Related:

SCUMBAG alert: WaPo-selected ‘tech expert’ THRASHED for wishing death by #coronavirus on Trump (he tried deleting but TOO late)

So he’s ignorant AND racist? HA! Woke Dr. Eugene Gu reaps ratio WHIRLWIND for his ‘Wuhan virus is RACIST’ self-own

And THIS is how it’s done: Brit Hume makes panic-inducing media look even WORSE with 1-sentence #coronavirus tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCcoronavirusRep. Paul Gosar