Ok, so this tweet from Rep. Paul Gosar who has self-quarantined after being exposed to someone with coronavirus at CPAC is sort of strange:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

But pretty sure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has zero business making jokes about OTHERS getting roasted when she herself is the QUEEN of getting roasted.

The woman was confused by a garbage disposal for Cripe’s sake.

If it helps at all Rep. Gosar, you get roasted in committee almost every week so that’s kind of the same thing https://t.co/FgNrT5MqzV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 10, 2020

Getting roasted in committee is the same as dying on the battlefield?

Huh?

Alrighty then.

How'd the candidates you endorsed do last week? How does it feel to be utterly irrelevant?https://t.co/Ti7WGCoHYh — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 10, 2020

Not to mention ol’ Bernie is starting to tank.

Maybe that’s why she’s making stupid jokes on Twitter.

You’re an arrogant, condescending person. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) March 10, 2020

That too.

You’re really going there after the bearing your candidates took on Super Tuesday? — Stop The Nonsense (@theRealTort) March 10, 2020

Good lord, grow up already. — DrM (@DrMagnolias) March 10, 2020

Great way to minimize the deaths of our hero’s on the battlefield. Yes, getting picked on in a committee hearing is just like dying on the battlefield. — William Waring (@billwaring) March 10, 2020

Totally the same thing.

Yep, that’s what a high school gossip queen would say. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) March 10, 2020

This was necessary? — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) March 10, 2020

Nope.

You're like a pouty child… — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) March 10, 2020

True story.

You just made his point. — Brandon (@redandriogrande) March 10, 2020

Why don't you go play with your garbage disposal? — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) March 10, 2020

What helps is knowing your precious Bernie is gonna lose and your seat is gonna be redistricted. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 10, 2020

Ouch.

Says the bartender trying to ban cow farts and airplanes lol Go learn what a garbage disposal is and get back to us — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) March 10, 2020

US Congress going straight high school attack mode. Very fun to watch — everybuddyabettanow (@brightrobert7) March 10, 2020

And yet not surprising.

As we said if anyone knows about getting roasted it’s AOC.

***

