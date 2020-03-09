We know, we know, MSNBC is gonna MSNBC.

But c’mon, man.

It’s like these blue-checks learned nothing during the Obama administration where the word ‘racist’ was used SO MUCH to describe anyone and anything in disagreement with the president that it started losing all meaning. Not to mention ‘Wuhan’ isn’t a race, it’s a city.

FYI: Calling #COVID19 the "Wuhan Virus" is racist. — David Gura (@davidgura) March 9, 2020

FYI: This is one of the dumbest takes on Twitter right now and that includes Alyssa Milano’s feed so you KNOW it’s really dumb.

The virus that'll kill us all is stupidity. https://t.co/PY8D5VovOg — neontaster (@neontaster) March 9, 2020

^ Yup.

Of course Molly Jong-un is on this bandwagon. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 9, 2020

Because of course, she is.

"Swine flu" is porkophobic — Kieran (@KieranEleison) March 9, 2020

Won’t someone PLEASE think of the swine?!

"Yes, I'll have the Cuban sandwich with a side of Spanish rice, please." "Out of my restaurant, racist!" "What? All I was doing was—" "You don't have to justify your racism with me, bigot! Out!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 9, 2020

Who knew there was so much racism in food?

Sheesh.

"Wuhan" isn't a RACE, you tool…. it's a city in the Hubei province of China! FYI: "Chinese" isn't a race either…it's a nationality. — Steve Johnson 💎 (@Grizzly_Stevens) March 9, 2020

It came from Wuhan you dipstick. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 9, 2020

Serio.

I was not aware that "Wuhan" was a race. 🤔 — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) March 9, 2020

How about the Wu Tang Clap? — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 9, 2020

Sounds like a New Wave hit.

The West Nile Virus wants a word. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) March 9, 2020

I’m just gonna keep calling it FluManChu then. — Jester Redux (@JStgoalie) March 9, 2020

Well there ya go.

RACISTY RACIST!

We knew it!

***

