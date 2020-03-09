Preet Bharara wrote a fairly lengthy thread about how much he doesn’t like Trump, ultimately finishing by claiming the president is himself a hoax.

Because you know, totally sane grown men write huge, long, hateful tweet-threads about other men every day.

That’s not weird or creepy or anything.

Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

Odds on this guy having an anti-Trump altar somewhere in his house?

He is a liar He is a cheat He is a bad businessman He can’t spell He doesn’t read He doesn’t listen — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He kicks puppies.

He starves orphans.

Oh just wait, it gets better (worse?):

He has no principles He doesn’t give a shit about anyone He is profoundly disloyal He projects his every flaw on others — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

Projection.

Hilarious.

He doesn’t know facts He doesn’t respect science He doesn’t get math He doesn’t acknowledge history He doesn’t even understand weather — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

He just keeps going and going and going …

He wanted to buy Greenland He wanted to nuke hurricanes He says he’s a genius But he won’t release his grades or tax returns — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

Anyone else reminded of a crazy ex-girlfriend reading this?

He attacks war heroes while he pardons war criminals He accuses others of nepotism while he privileges his own children He whines about criticism as he spews nothing but bile — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

And Preet knows ALL about spewing bile.

He calls patriots “human scum” while surrounding himself with scumbags like Roger Stone He claims to be alpha while he endlessly whines like stuck pig He says he’s for America though he cozies up to despots — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

Would someone get Preet a Snickers bar?

He said no one has more respect for women than he does He said he knows more than the generals He suggested he has a special talent for infectious diseases — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

I am angry and worried right now. As are tens of millions of Americans. I don’t know what will happen next but what I do know is this: Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020

Tissue, Preet?

You seem sane 🙄 — 🙄 (@chooch0574) March 9, 2020

This is very brave of…..wait, aren't you the former US Attorney from SDNY? Yeah, that's you. Didn't he fire you? Yes, something about your refusal to resign. Like you were entitled to your position. — Brad Wyatt (@BradWyatt88) March 9, 2020

Preet, it’s you, not him.

***

Related:

OOF: Ben Rhodes just dropped another quarter in the nut-punching machine with THIS doozy of an anti-Trump tweet

Get a grip, it’s NOT like ‘The Stand’! Stephen King lashes out because even HE is getting sick (ha!) of the #Coronavirus PANIC

Class is in session! James Woods SCHOOLS Greta Thunberg on equality and the 1 ‘right’ men have that women do NOT want