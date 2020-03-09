Preet Bharara wrote a fairly lengthy thread about how much he doesn’t like Trump, ultimately finishing by claiming the president is himself a hoax.

Because you know, totally sane grown men write huge, long, hateful tweet-threads about other men every day.

That’s not weird or creepy or anything.

Odds on this guy having an anti-Trump altar somewhere in his house?

He kicks puppies.

He starves orphans.

Oh just wait, it gets better (worse?):

Trending

Projection.

Hilarious.

He just keeps going and going and going …

Anyone else reminded of a crazy ex-girlfriend reading this?

And Preet knows ALL about spewing bile.

Would someone get Preet a Snickers bar?

Tissue, Preet?

Preet, it’s you, not him.

***

Tags: Preet BahrarathreadTrump