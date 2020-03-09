Preet Bharara wrote a fairly lengthy thread about how much he doesn’t like Trump, ultimately finishing by claiming the president is himself a hoax.
Because you know, totally sane grown men write huge, long, hateful tweet-threads about other men every day.
That’s not weird or creepy or anything.
Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
Odds on this guy having an anti-Trump altar somewhere in his house?
He is a liar
He is a cheat
He is a bad businessman
He can’t spell
He doesn’t read
He doesn’t listen
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
He kicks puppies.
He starves orphans.
Oh just wait, it gets better (worse?):
He has no principles
He doesn’t give a shit about anyone
He is profoundly disloyal
He projects his every flaw on others
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
Projection.
Hilarious.
He doesn’t know facts
He doesn’t respect science
He doesn’t get math
He doesn’t acknowledge history
He doesn’t even understand weather
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
He just keeps going and going and going …
He wanted to buy Greenland
He wanted to nuke hurricanes
He says he’s a genius
But he won’t release his grades or tax returns
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
Anyone else reminded of a crazy ex-girlfriend reading this?
He attacks war heroes while he pardons war criminals
He accuses others of nepotism while he privileges his own children
He whines about criticism as he spews nothing but bile
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
And Preet knows ALL about spewing bile.
He calls patriots “human scum” while surrounding himself with scumbags like Roger Stone
He claims to be alpha while he endlessly whines like stuck pig
He says he’s for America though he cozies up to despots
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
Would someone get Preet a Snickers bar?
He said no one has more respect for women than he does
He said he knows more than the generals
He suggested he has a special talent for infectious diseases
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
I am angry and worried right now. As are tens of millions of Americans. I don’t know what will happen next but what I do know is this:
Donald Trump is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on America
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) March 9, 2020
Tissue, Preet?
— Sandy Lyle (@ClusterFox23) March 9, 2020
You seem sane 🙄
— 🙄 (@chooch0574) March 9, 2020
This is very brave of…..wait, aren't you the former US Attorney from SDNY? Yeah, that's you. Didn't he fire you? Yes, something about your refusal to resign. Like you were entitled to your position.
— Brad Wyatt (@BradWyatt88) March 9, 2020
Preet, it’s you, not him.
***
