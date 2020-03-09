Gosh, it’s like our good friends in the media want the country to panic.

Why ever would they want that?

Oh but it's Trump that's the problem? This is absolutely absurd — and purposefully alarmist. https://t.co/Hs7xrgmYuW — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 9, 2020

Note, we originally grabbed Mediaite’s tweet and headline for the story which said, ‘MSNBC EXPERT PREDICTS 15-20% MORTALITY RATE, ELEVENTY!’ … but they deleted it.

Huh, wonder if they deleted because Greg Gutfeld called them out?

you're not helping anyone with that headline https://t.co/Z3EkOJozJq — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 9, 2020

Wait, you mean terrifying thousands (millions?) of Americans doesn’t help them? Who knew?

From Mediaite:

Virologist and MSNBC science contributor Dr. Joseph Fair said on Monday that 80 percent of the U.S. population would survive, with a 15 to 20 percent mortality rate amongst individuals that are elderly or have underlying conditions, if coronavirus becomes widespread. “We’re honestly behind the curve,” Fair claimed, adding that “getting testing up and running is the most essential step.” “Getting testing up and running in every place we can, in every city, in every public health laboratory around the country is key for us to understand how widespread this epidemic is. This is not to fear monger. It would be irresponsible for us to create panic when it’s undue,” Fair said. “That being said, we know 80 percent of the population is going to survive and a typically 15 to 20 percent rate of mortality for those individuals that are both elderly or have underlying conditions.”

Science contributor.

Alrighty.

But hey, he’s a doctor so he knows, right?

I stopped reading at MSNBC Expert Predicts — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 9, 2020

Good point.

A total ass-statistic, pulled out of some “expert’s” butt. this entire nonsensical panic is another way to discredit Trump for a response that was correct from the beginning. — habez (@mjhabez) March 9, 2020

It does appear that our good, hard-working, trust-worthy friends in the media are trying very hard to feed panic.

Which inevitably hurts the country and thus the president.

*adjusts tinfoil*

MSNBC “Expert” — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) March 9, 2020

Is there really such a thing?

We think not.

But hey, at least they deleted it, right?

***

Related:

Your daily reminder this guy is full of CRAP: Check out Chris Murphy’s weeks-old lie-filled tweet about Trump and the #coronavirus

‘INSANELY dishonest!’ Jenna Ellis OWNS CNN’s Asha Rangappa in back and forth over allegedly edited Biden video

DAMN: Dr. Drew decimates media, wants them held accountable for destroying people’s lives with ‘coronavirus panic’ (watch)