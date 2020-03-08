Even on a Sunday when we DIDN’T ‘spring’ forward an hour, it would be too damn early to watch Elizabeth Warren dancing.

Especially like this.

We thought when she dropped out this would stop?

𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020

Cringe.

All the cringe.

You know the face you make when someone scratches a fork against their glass plate? Yup, just made that face.

Looks like AOC totally dug it though.

ok this is legendary — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 8, 2020

Legend?

Is it?

No, it really isn't. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 8, 2020

What he said.

In what way? Liz lied about basic things. Not a Bernie fan but she lied about him too. Only time I felt bad for Bernie. — Wendy Neubauer (@SpottedDogAcres) March 8, 2020

Agreed. Finishing 3rd in your own state & being on SNL 4 days later is legendary. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) March 8, 2020

Oof.

Okay this is pretty ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/Kxp92heDA1 — NJpatriotKAG (@KAGNJPatriot) March 8, 2020

And then the Bernie Bros showed up.

AOC I love you but this is how the world burns — Bernie/Nina 2020 🌹 (@mikemoran2010) March 8, 2020

delete this, unless she endorses. — BourgeoisDeath (@Anarchkami) March 8, 2020

I hope you get primaried by a real socialist — Ayy, o sì ! (@grain99806254) March 8, 2020

this might be the first time she gets ratio'd by her base just a little bit aint it — WhyNotCronenberg? 🌹 (@WhyNotCronenbrg) March 8, 2020

You set the bar for "legendary" quite low. — Siberian Tigger (@TiggerSiberian) March 8, 2020

good god, Alexandria. Why? — 29 U.S.C. § 157 (@OrganizingPower) March 8, 2020

is this your pivot to the right that you think you’ll need to get Schumer’s seat? — Dmitri (@Rzhevsky) March 8, 2020

HOOBoy.

*sip*

what would've been legendary is had she done the bare minimum solidarity in this moment instead — wideofthepost (@wideofthepost) March 8, 2020

Please say you were hacked. pic.twitter.com/IFsbe77cri — Joßh (@Simpfuneralhome) March 8, 2020

No what would have been legendary was her doing the bare minimum and endorsing Bernie. — Joe Biden has no empathy for millennials🌹🥚 (@b_radisgreat) March 8, 2020

Have fun with that, AOC.

***

