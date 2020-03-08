Joe Biden is not mentally fit to be president.

That’s not a joke, that’s not snark, that’s reality.

The poor guy can’t get through a single speech without making a complete fool of himself, there is no way Democrats really think this guy can run the country. Can you guys see Biden dealing with Kim Jong-un? No. So what’s going on here? Are they really that terrified of the socialist monster they’ve enabled, aka Bernie Sanders?

Or is something else going on?

James Woods has a terrifying theory:

This is absolutely the plan by these savages at the DNC: prop Joe Biden up while he struggles with dementia until the convention. Stick Hillary on him (VP) like a sucker fish until the election. She takes over 30 days in. pic.twitter.com/HgGM13z3El — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 8, 2020

Wow.

So does this mean the DNC still thinks it’s Hillary’s turn?

Or he drops out after winning the nomination so the DNC chooses her to replace him on the ballot. — Jaxson313 (@Jaxson313) March 8, 2020

DNC takes all their voters for suckers repeatedly and they come back for more. — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) March 8, 2020

It’s sad but true.

And just like Vincent Louis Gigante (The Chin) they will say he is unfit to stand trial afterwards. That is why she is out kissing arse with the MSM. — Anam Cara ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TaraMarie8118) March 8, 2020

And the Hulu documentary … yup.

Democrats are horrific at hiding their corrupt agenda and they don’t care either. That’s the level of arrogance having 95% of the news media controllled by a select few who also want a communist agenda produces. — Patriot D 🇺🇸🏁 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@oUSA_JEDIo) March 8, 2020

And Hillary will once again rise in her career only because of a man. How it must hurt. MAGA. — David Horn (@davidhorn5656) March 8, 2020

Oof.

We really hate to think this is what the DNC is planning but there is just no way they really think Biden is the right person to be president. Who he (the DNC) picks for VP will tell us everything.

***

Related:

‘What a train wreck’: Byron York drops a 50 megaton self-awareness nuke on Kamala Harris and her Biden endorsement

OMG WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE! Blue-check makes a complete TOOL of himself trying to spread even more coronavirus panic

‘This your pivot to the RIGHT?!’ AOC dragged by her Bernie Bros BASE for calling Warren’s SNL appearance ‘legendary’ (watch)