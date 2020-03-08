The media have been doing their part in stoking the flames of paranoia and fear around the coronavirus with story after story pushing the narrative the Trump administration has not done enough to protect the country from this WORLD-ENDING VIRUS.

We get that they have a job to do, and that job is doing as much damage to the Trump campaign as possible, and if that means terrifying the masses and tanking the economy via pushing fake news and conspiracies then so be it. Right?

Brit Hume shared a thread highlighting the media’s reaction to Trump’s earliest steps in protecting this country … the travel ban.

Warning, it will seriously piss you off:

THREAD: Fri Jan 31, 2020, a few weeks before #Coronavirus has officially spread to other countries (which led to the bad stock market week Feb 24-Feb 28), the Trump Admin announced travel restrictions on China. Here is some of the reporting it generated. Take Politico of 2/4/20. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

But you know, Trump and his administration didn’t react quickly enough or something.

"The Trump admin's quarantine and travel ban in response to the Wuhan coronavirus could UNDERCUT international efforts to fight the outbreak by antagonizing Chinese leaders, as well as stigmatizing people of Asian descent, according to public health experts and lawmakers." — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Travel restrictions undercut international efforts to fight the outbreak by ANTAGONIZING CHINESE LEADERS.

Are you sh**ting us?!

"WHO chief @DrTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday (Feb 4, 2020) that widespread travel bans and restrictions weren’t needed to stop the outbreak and could 'have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.'" – https://t.co/DsCae2zVgL pic.twitter.com/eTKsKYtpDb — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Orange man bad.

Sun Feb 2, the Trump Admin ordered U.S. travelers to China’s Hubei province to be held in a mandatory quarantine for two weeks, the anti-Trump article by @AliceOllstein at Politico quoted "healths experts" who said this will make it worse because people will hide their symptoms. pic.twitter.com/wABifxgJmQ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

FFS.

The 2/4/20 Politico article by @AliceOllstein quoted Dem @RepBera fully opposing the late Jan/early Feb steps of the Trump Admim! This is paragraph 13 and 14 of the article — ALL of which were anti the Trump Admin's moves to contain the virus 5 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/juOBGRcVWp — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

If the Obama administration had taken these sorts of steps they’d have been praising them for protecting this country. But since it’s Trump …

They’re just so damn infuriating.

At the end of the article, paragraph 20 onward, did Politico finally have a few quotes backing the Trump Admin's early public efforts on Corona which, again, was almost 3 weeks before it was reported to have reached Italy, S. Korea and so on. Why is this relavant? Because the — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

lead item now on Politico is an article by @ddiamond headlined "Trump's mismanagement helped fuel coronavirus crisis." Sub:

"Current and former administration officials blame the president for creating a no-bad-news atmosphere that stifled attempts to combat the outbreak." pic.twitter.com/NhbMomhBk3 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Yup.

Infuriating.

Interesting is that when the Admin announced measures 5 + weeks ago (which was weeks before the numbers came in from Italy etc), it was @ddiamond who wrote an article which showed that many arms of the US Gov are fully invovled from CDC to State and DHS. https://t.co/1d0ThPNM27 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Gosh, it’s almost like they have an agenda or something.

Politico's Dan Dimond tweets now that Trump's "initial coronavirus moves [late Jan] were widely hailed as strong an appropriate response." Um no. Diamond's 1/31/20 article did not praise; it merely gave facts and days later Politico's narrative was that Trump is overreacting. pic.twitter.com/BjJzqqzRHz — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

So brazen.

Everyone that cared what happened in #Wuhan was branded as racist and alarmist in the early days. I have idiot friends, that laughed at me back then, leaving on cruises this week because they can't get refunds, who are now very nervous. — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) March 8, 2020

It's never enough, the man @realDonaldTrump could literally cure all diseases and would end up being blamed for ruining the pharmaceutical industry — Mickhal C. Locklear (@mickhallocklear) March 8, 2020

They hate him no matter what he does. It’s a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation for him because the vast majority of today’s “journalists” are intellectually dishonest. — Wookin Pa Nub (@TracyLovesSean) March 8, 2020

This sums up MSM/Dem response to anything @realDonaldTrump does. DJT acts before the rest of the world toward #coronavirus & harshly criticized then later the world follows DJT’s lead and same losers now criticizing DJT’s slow response UNREAL — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) March 8, 2020

Media is DISGUSTING once again! — Maladjusted (@hrm_1973) March 8, 2020

#Evergreen.

***

Related:

And yet ANOTHER edition of who they REALLY are –> WATCH Cenk Uygur badger and yell at black airline employees

Evil and SHAMELESS! James Woods tears the DNC a new one for what they’re REALLY trying to do with Joe Biden and DAMN

‘What a train wreck’: Byron York drops a 50 megaton self-awareness nuke on Kamala Harris and her Biden endorsement