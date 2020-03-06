Would appear many of Elizabeth Warren’s supporters were less than impressed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet thanking her for being a role model. We suppose they feel like AOC could’ve kept their candidate in the running if she weren’t backing the old rich white guy who happens to be a socialist.

Like her.

A progressive lion.

Hrm.

Gonna go ahead and disagree with her here.

Because socialism. Warren may be progressive BUT she’s not really a socialist.

Bernie is.

Free stuff. That’s it.

Oof.

Unlike Bernie.

Tough crowd.

Oh … one more.

We know Tom Elliott isn’t a Warren supporter but his tweet was too funny NOT to include it.

Ahem, that would be monsterESS.

***

