We know you know, but we’ll say it again.

Trump is the master troll.

It’s just a part of who he is.

For example, when a reporter asked Trump if he thought sexism was a factor in Elizabeth Warren going off the reservation aka dropping out of the presidential race, Trump had other reasons.

Watch.

REPORTER: "Do you think sexism was a factor in Elizabeth Warren pulling out?" TRUMP: "I think lack of talent was her problem… People don't like her. She's a very mean person… They like a person like me that's not mean." pic.twitter.com/CZ1hdboJRx — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 6, 2020

This.

Was.

Brutal.

And yet so true. Warren proved herself quite unlikable during the debate when she personally went after Bloomberg and once again lied about being fired for being pregnant.

Sexism has nothing to do with it UNLESS Democrats are admitting they are actually sexist.

***

