As Twitchy readers know, Chris Hayes TOTALLY Chris Hayesâ€™d and put his own spin on Chuck Schumerâ€™s threats against Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.
In fact, he blamed Kavanaugh at first. You know, because it was clearly Kavanaughâ€™s fault Chuck threatened him.
The supposed threat heâ€™s quoting is literally almost verbatim what Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee! https://t.co/VodTTWQJ5d
â€” Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2020
I donâ€™t think Schumer should have used the language he did, but clearly this is what he was referencing.https://t.co/Jg3IAXL1kf
â€” Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2020
Clearly.
This was a bad take.
Even for MSNBC.
Seems the Rachel Maddow lookalike has had a change of heart, however â€¦
Having watched the Schumer clipa few times, it really was out of line! Not just for norms reasons (though I think those matter) but also because idle threats are dumb and expose impotence. Also the intelligence community stuff was weird and bad too.
â€” Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 5, 2020
Of course, his other tweets blaming Kavanaugh are still up BUT color us surprised he actually tweeted something like this.
Ted Cruz summed it up perfectly.
â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 5, 2020
Right?
EL OH EL.
A moment of sanity for Chris Hayesâ€¦â€¦â€¦
â€” Michael Athmer (@michael_athmer) March 5, 2020
Maybe?
Hacked?
Hell just froze over.
â€” L (@SomeBitchIKnow) March 5, 2020
Our feet do feel a teensy bit colder than usual.
When you've lost Chris Hayes pic.twitter.com/DIfG8kVkDa
â€” Schism (@raskolnehkov) March 5, 2020
Did the FBI ever catch whoever hacked Joy Reid because if not it looks like they have struck again?
â€” Chad Jiles (@Chad_Jiles) March 5, 2020
Those homophobic time-traveling hackers? Nope, theyâ€™ve never been caught.
Heh.
Though he did make a special effort to reframe it as merely an "idle threat".
â€” PlatinumRuler (@PlatinumRuler) March 5, 2020
Hey, man, that he admitted that what Chuckles the Clown did was WRONG at all is YUGE.
Wow indeed.
***
