As Twitchy readers know, Chris Hayes TOTALLY Chris Hayesâ€™d and put his own spin on Chuck Schumerâ€™s threats against Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

In fact, he blamed Kavanaugh at first. You know, because it was clearly Kavanaughâ€™s fault Chuck threatened him.

The supposed threat heâ€™s quoting is literally almost verbatim what Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee! https://t.co/VodTTWQJ5d â€” Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2020

I donâ€™t think Schumer should have used the language he did, but clearly this is what he was referencing.https://t.co/Jg3IAXL1kf â€” Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 4, 2020

Clearly.

This was a bad take.

Even for MSNBC.

Seems the Rachel Maddow lookalike has had a change of heart, however â€¦

Having watched the Schumer clipa few times, it really was out of line! Not just for norms reasons (though I think those matter) but also because idle threats are dumb and expose impotence. Also the intelligence community stuff was weird and bad too. â€” Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 5, 2020

Of course, his other tweets blaming Kavanaugh are still up BUT color us surprised he actually tweeted something like this.

Ted Cruz summed it up perfectly.

Right?

EL OH EL.

A moment of sanity for Chris Hayesâ€¦â€¦â€¦ â€” Michael Athmer (@michael_athmer) March 5, 2020

Maybe?

Hacked?

Hell just froze over. â€” L (@SomeBitchIKnow) March 5, 2020

Our feet do feel a teensy bit colder than usual.

When you've lost Chris Hayes pic.twitter.com/DIfG8kVkDa â€” Schism (@raskolnehkov) March 5, 2020

Did the FBI ever catch whoever hacked Joy Reid because if not it looks like they have struck again? â€” Chad Jiles (@Chad_Jiles) March 5, 2020

Those homophobic time-traveling hackers? Nope, theyâ€™ve never been caught.

Heh.

Though he did make a special effort to reframe it as merely an "idle threat". â€” PlatinumRuler (@PlatinumRuler) March 5, 2020

Hey, man, that he admitted that what Chuckles the Clown did was WRONG at all is YUGE.

Wow indeed.

***

