John McAfee claims he’s ‘re-entering’ the 2020 Presidential Race although to be honest, this editor wasn’t aware that he was in it before to RE-enter but whatever.

This is … this is something else.

What in the absolute eff-word did we just watch?

We’re not sure if we should be disturbed or impressed.

Maybe a little of both.

MERICA.

HA HA HA HA HA

At least McAfee knows he’s running for president. Joe still thinks he’s running for the Senate.

If he makes Vermin Supreme his VP they will be unstoppable.

Tags: 2020 electionJohn McAfee