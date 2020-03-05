We get that part of Justin Goodman’s job as an ‘aide’ to Chuck Schumer is to put out fires his boss sets (and dumps gas on), but claiming the right-wing misinterpreted Chuckles’ very obvious threat against SCOTUS Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch really only made things worse for his boss.

This is what you call a, ‘What the Hell was he thinking,’ moment.

Even Brit Hume called bulls**t on the statement.

Look at this BS. Schumer’s aide is insulting people’s intelligence by calling Schumer’s threat against Gorsuch and Kavanaugh a right-wing misinterpretation. What bunk. Schumer never mentioned Senate Republicans when he told the two justices they “won’t know what hit you.” pic.twitter.com/aApOa6MCo2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 4, 2020

Brit also said ‘bunk,’ so you KNOW it was bad.

Sorry, Justin. Schumer said it. He threatened two SCOTUS justices.

The ‘right-wing’ didn’t misinterpret anything.

There is no pouncing here.

It’s all on Chuck.

Accuse and deflect…..that’s the lefts game. — Michael Athmer (@michael_athmer) March 5, 2020

He literally pointed at the court as well. — SCarolina (@RealappraiserSC) March 4, 2020

The left knows all too well, that there is a two tier justice system. That is why they are so brazen. There will be no consequences. — Not Sure (@mr233) March 5, 2020

Can you guys IMAGINE the fit the Left would throw if Senator Cruz outright threatened Sotomayor? Buildings would be on FIRE and they’d be calling for him to resign.

And of course, they’d blame Trump.

He turned and pointed to the court as he said their names! His intent was clear! — Pam S (@pbsmith70) March 5, 2020

Yup.

This checks out. Just like Chuck Schumer, whenever I want to address unnamed senators, I preface what I'm saying with "I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh." That way it's clear that I'm talking to the members of the Senate. https://t.co/Cqb1XMtCVo — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 4, 2020

Schumer is a thug. — Sylvia Levine (@SYLVIAinOH) March 5, 2020

He really is.

#ThugLife

***

