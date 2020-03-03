Democrats loved having David Frum and the other Never Trump yahoos on their ‘side’ when they were constantly and consistently doing nothing but tweeting and writing about how much they hated Trump. But now that they want to tell them how to vote they’re figuring out what Republicans have known about this group all along.

They’re incredibly unlikable.

Wow, dude.

Really?

It’s one thing to say why he prefers Biden and is pulling for him, it’s quite another to insult an entire bloc of voters this way.

Trending

Amazing.

One thing both sides can agree on, Frum looks like an a**hole here.

Oof.

Double oof.

Triple oof.

Psh, we could’a told you that.

***

Related:

‘You CAN’T be this dumb’: Donna Brazile blaming GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for HER unhinged outburst does NOT fly

DIRTY little secret –> Nancy Pelosi withheld #coronavirus bill so DCCC could run ads AGAINST GOP candidates (watch)

DERP: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tale of a make-believe constituent yelling at him over the ‘Democrat #coronavirus hoax’ BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDavid FrumDemocratsJoe Bidenrepublicans