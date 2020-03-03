Democrats loved having David Frum and the other Never Trump yahoos on their ‘side’ when they were constantly and consistently doing nothing but tweeting and writing about how much they hated Trump. But now that they want to tell them how to vote they’re figuring out what Republicans have known about this group all along.

They’re incredibly unlikable.

“Joe Biden appeals to people who pay their cable bills on the day they arrive. Bernie Sanders appeals to people who may forget to pay their cable bill entirely…. the first group is more reliable.” David Frum, senior editor at the Atlantic#Newsnight | @davidfrum pic.twitter.com/vrY5E2gjto — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 3, 2020

Wow, dude.

Really?

It’s one thing to say why he prefers Biden and is pulling for him, it’s quite another to insult an entire bloc of voters this way.

It's amazing how similarly offputting people like Frum can be to both republicans and democrats. https://t.co/xkLSEGf7U8 — neontaster (@neontaster) March 4, 2020

Amazing.

One thing both sides can agree on, Frum looks like an a**hole here.

David Frum appeals to people who like murdering a million Iraqis — Nate Bethea (@inthesedeserts) March 3, 2020

Oof.

David Frum appeals to war profiteers — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) March 4, 2020

Double oof.

Ask him about Iraq — Big Stache (@MrNiceCrocs) March 3, 2020

Triple oof.

David Frum cheerleader for the Iraq War with famously 100% reliable intel — Voodoo Pork (@Voodoo_Pork) March 4, 2020

It doesn't matter if you support Bernie, Warren, or Biden, but I hope we can all agree that a huge problem in American politics is the status quo system of corporate political media that allows absolute hacks like @davidfrum to still get work. — Rob Sheridan – GLITCH GOODS Store Open Now! (@rob_sheridan) March 4, 2020

@davidfrum is a clown pic.twitter.com/CdGo5fTlZA — Kuato Lives Bernie Beats Trump (@LivesKuato) March 3, 2020

Psh, we could’a told you that.

