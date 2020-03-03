‘Oh good, Ben Rhodes took time out of his busy schedule to pop on Twitter and lecture everyone about what really matters in this election,’ said literally no one, ever.

C’mon, Democrats, even you guys have to find this guy to be incredibly annoying.

Let’s not forget this election is about removing Donald Trump, saving our democracy and planet, and insisting on a government that works for people not just a President. That’s more important than any debate among Democrats. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 4, 2020

‘Let’s not forget’ …

Blah blah blah.

One thing we’ve noticed on both sides of the aisle is that Americans don’t like to be lectured about who will get their vote.

It's between one old communist and one old guy who has a tenuous grasp of reality. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 4, 2020

Biden probably still thinks it’s Super Thursday.

Saving the planet cannot happen as long as we are still tied to corporate donors. I am so damn disappointed in the Democratic party. I don't know why I let myself regrow my fragile faith just to have it dashed again and again. — Ryan Green (@ryangreenthe1st) March 4, 2020

Democrats are disappointed in their party and we don’t blame them at all. The DNC establishment has completely forgotten they work FOR the people.

Lots of people don't think an Obama-Biden government worked for people… Well maybe people, just the rich connected ones. — Wil (@powerforus_) March 4, 2020

Bernie supporters seem pissed off, Ben.

Just sayin’.

That’s a great thing to say until the convention screws over Bernie… then it’s not just about that anymore. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Count Sacey (@BeLikeCaseyG) March 4, 2020

Yup. They’re not happy.

Biden isn't going to do any of that. — Michael (@meatopinion) March 4, 2020

Whoa, we agree.

I'm not in favor of removing Trump to replace him with decades of policies that produced him. No thanks. — Meow (@weathertom) March 4, 2020

Me-ow is right.

Will Biden stay awake past 8pm to eat his night time apple sauce? — Me (@marathonman2019) March 4, 2020

Gosh, Ben, seems people didn’t like your ‘reminder’ about what is important for this election.

How do you think we got Trump bub? Do you think Democratic policy has anything to do with it? — jabronus andronicus (@sametownblues) March 4, 2020

Oh, Ben, must everything in your world be so overly dramatic? — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) March 4, 2020

Well, he is a creative writer after all.

***

Related:

‘What an A**HOLE: One thing both Republicans and Democrats can agree on, David Frum is shockingly off putting (watch)

‘You CAN’T be this dumb’: Donna Brazile blaming GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for HER unhinged outburst does NOT fly

DIRTY little secret –> Nancy Pelosi withheld #coronavirus bill so DCCC could run ads AGAINST GOP candidates (watch)