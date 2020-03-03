Earlier today a very well-known political pundit posted a screenshot of election betting odds and one of his (or her) tabs just HAPPENED to have something a teensy bit embarrassing on it. As this is a pundit we often write about and respect we will NOT be making fun of him (or her, it could be a her) for the tab, BUT we would be remiss if we did not cover Iowahawk’s hilarious thread asking others about the most embarrassing tab they may have open RIGHT NOW.

what's the most embarrassing browser tab you have open right now GO — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2020

This editor is super boring because all of her tabs are work-related. Hrm, maybe the Twitter tab because after all, that site is hot garbage.

Whoa.

Whatever floats your boat, man.

I'm not going to sit here and listen to you people insult the WLAWS and Salad-curious community pic.twitter.com/MZEW0T6L5L — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2020

My out of date project plan. — Not Mary (@dustopian) March 3, 2020

OUR EYES.

Rebel.

Gay Midget Wrestling — J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) March 3, 2020

Alrighty then.

Used surgical masks for sale — Elroy Dinklefwat (@stgolling) March 3, 2020

Dude. Ewwww.

New York Times — Cuthbert J. Twillie (@JTwille) March 3, 2020

Pokémon store — Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) March 3, 2020

BBB Accredited Heating and Air Conditioning — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) March 3, 2020

Crazy stuff.

Pea recipes?

Gross.

Google maps. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 3, 2020

Real clear politics — A Canadian Myth (@nklym143) March 3, 2020

CNN — The Ghost of Silent Cal (@cjgermain09) March 3, 2020

THAT’S the worst!

Growling chihuahua gifs 🤣 — Mom's Taxi (@bothofus7) March 3, 2020

We see what he did there.

This editor LOVES the XLF.

No shame!

New and Pre-Owned Hovercraft For Sale — Nathan Lewis (@nlewi285) March 3, 2020

K …

And to think, Twitter is still free.

