Earlier today a very well-known political pundit posted a screenshot of election betting odds and one of his (or her) tabs just HAPPENED to have something a teensy bit embarrassing on it. As this is a pundit we often write about and respect we will NOT be making fun of him (or her, it could be a her) for the tab, BUT we would be remiss if we did not cover Iowahawk’s hilarious thread asking others about the most embarrassing tab they may have open RIGHT NOW.
what's the most embarrassing browser tab you have open right now GO
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2020
This editor is super boring because all of her tabs are work-related. Hrm, maybe the Twitter tab because after all, that site is hot garbage.
Me: "women laughing alone with salad" #Rrrrowwwrr pic.twitter.com/NdlSqTOpeM
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2020
Whoa.
Whatever floats your boat, man.
I'm not going to sit here and listen to you people insult the WLAWS and Salad-curious community pic.twitter.com/MZEW0T6L5L
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2020
My out of date project plan.
— Not Mary (@dustopian) March 3, 2020
OUR EYES.
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 3, 2020
Rebel.
Gay Midget Wrestling
— J-Dawg (@baldandgassy) March 3, 2020
Alrighty then.
Used surgical masks for sale
— Elroy Dinklefwat (@stgolling) March 3, 2020
Dude. Ewwww.
New York Times
— Cuthbert J. Twillie (@JTwille) March 3, 2020
Pokémon store
— Rants Outloud (@RantsOutloud) March 3, 2020
BBB Accredited Heating and Air Conditioning
— Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) March 3, 2020
Crazy stuff.
— G (@stevensongs) March 3, 2020
Pea recipes?
Gross.
Google maps.
— (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) March 3, 2020
Real clear politics
— A Canadian Myth (@nklym143) March 3, 2020
CNN
— The Ghost of Silent Cal (@cjgermain09) March 3, 2020
THAT’S the worst!
Growling chihuahua gifs 🤣
— Mom's Taxi (@bothofus7) March 3, 2020
— Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) March 3, 2020
We see what he did there.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 3, 2020
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 3, 2020
This editor LOVES the XLF.
No shame!
— Julius Maddox Fan Account (@TheTriarii) March 3, 2020
New and Pre-Owned Hovercraft For Sale
— Nathan Lewis (@nlewi285) March 3, 2020
K …
— Jim OShaughnessy (@jposhaughnessy) March 3, 2020
And to think, Twitter is still free.
***
