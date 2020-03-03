AOC must have figured out there is some serious plotting going on with the DNC and Joe Biden to make him the Democratic presidential nominee. Maybe it was the totally NOT coordinated drop-outs of both Buttigieg and Klobuchar the literal day BEFORE Super Tuesday, or perhaps it was the numerous endorsements coming out of the woodwork for Biden AGAIN, on the day before Super Tuesday.

Or maybe it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the writing on the wall.

Even the DNC does not want Bernie.

Joe Biden is turning the clock back.

She’s not entirely wrong here EXCEPT the guy she thinks is taking us forward is even worse.

Disaffected voters.

Heh.

And we thought she was a bartender?

Our economy is roaring, unemployment is low, taxes have been cut, the market is rallying back to record numbers … things aren’t bad at all. Tough sell, Sandy.

She, for one, chooses socialism.

And pass.

To be honest, this editor isn’t sure if she should cheer for conservatives mocking AOC for this thread or the Biden supporters because socialism sucks.

Ultimately it doesn’t matter because Trump will beat both of them but still.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

***

