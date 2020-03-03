James Woods has been back on Twitter now for about a month and already our tolerant, good-natured, good-humored lefty trolls are trying to shut him down.
Again.
James sent Twitter what we like to call a ‘love letter’ of sorts:
Dear Twitter, Blow me. Sincerely, James Woods pic.twitter.com/taZtkJiB2d
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 3, 2020
Guess when you’re over the target is when they’ll come for you the most … especially those German trolls.
Germans.
K.
Seems super heartfelt from James though, right?
Especially that whole, ‘Blow me,’ thing.
Dude could totally write greeting cards for Hallmark.
— Stosh126 (@stosh126) March 3, 2020
We were moved to tears as well.
Tears of laughter but still.
Why are we worried about German Laws?
— Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) March 3, 2020
Orange man bad?
I'm thinking Twitter has no actual real community standards. It is basically "We don't like what you said" then it gets blocked
— GBlanchard47 (@GBlanchard47) March 3, 2020
Unless you’re a Lefty who hasn’t showered in a month who tweets support for all eleventy billion genders and plans to vote for Bernie Sanders. Then you’re totally in the clear.
Sounds like a “numbskull” in Germany got offended.
— Rudy (@USAfree123) March 3, 2020
Wouldn’t be the first time and it won’t be the last.
It's may be coming around! https://t.co/2gokqs10vv
— Sabrebabe (@RocNConserChick) March 3, 2020
Yup.
*crosses fingers*
All we’re looking for is a little balance, folks.
Just a little.
So glad to have you back 😊
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 3, 2020
True dat.
***
