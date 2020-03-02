Rob Reiner is seeing things … it could be the late stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Been watching Joe Biden on the Sunday shows. I see a President.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 1, 2020
Why? Was Trump standing behind him?
They don’t call Rob, ‘Meathead’ for nothin’.
Does he know what state he's in? Or what office he's running for? https://t.co/d0mbqSmPDS
— Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) March 1, 2020
Does Joe know the name of the guy interviewing him?
— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 1, 2020
Mmmmmm.
Beer.
Alright Chuck, thank you very much.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 2, 2020
There it is.
— mallen (@mallen2010) March 1, 2020
I see dead people.
— Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) March 2, 2020
HA HA HA HA
I see a corrupt old fool who doesn't know it's Sunday.
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 1, 2020
And to think, this is who the DNC wants running our country.
Yikes.
That's funny. I see a guy bordering on senility. The verbal gaffs were funny at first, but now seems like early onset dementia. He even admitted that he's be a one term president because of his age. I don't see a president. I see an old guy who needs to retire.
— TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) March 2, 2020
— Lizzy Lou Who ☃️ (@_wintergirl93) March 1, 2020
Poor Rob.
Who doesn't know which state he's in, who he's talking to, and what he's running for. Yeah, seems like the perfect candidate for a meathead.
— Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) March 1, 2020
I see a pathetic man with cognitive deficits, struggling to word-find, process information, and recall short term memory details.
— DrJanesDC™️ 4️⃣5️⃣ (@DrJaneRuby) March 1, 2020
You're a nice guy, but you have to quit smoking that stuff.
— darylgene (@darylgene) March 2, 2020
Seriously.
Bless your heart
— oracle of liberty (@oracleofliberty) March 2, 2020
— K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) March 2, 2020
Is this a parody account? pic.twitter.com/8JRVI4Mr6f
— Joe Bravo (@JoeBravoYo) March 2, 2020
Best parody account on Twitter.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2020
After Sean Spicier … heh.
***
