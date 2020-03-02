ABC 13 News in Lynchburg, VA deleted a tweet about a story NOT because there was an error or a mistake, but because the story was absolutely one of the dumbest and most thoughtless things we’ve quite frankly ever seen on Twitter.

Or on any site other for that matter.

Look at this:

ABC 13 News in Lynchburg, Va. deleted this tweet. https://t.co/KJvBSc6aL4 pic.twitter.com/5187YniNvT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 2, 2020

This is AWESOME?!

The woman just lost her home AND HER SISTER in a fire and they think gifting her an umbrella is awesome.

Alrighty then.

Somebody who lost her home and sister is about to get an ABC 13 umbrella. https://t.co/oeV79YjcCf pic.twitter.com/gGSVh8bFq6 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 2, 2020

This … is real?

Holy crap.

According to the story linked in the previous tweet, one of Mary’s daughters had reached out to let the meteorologist know that a WSET umbrella was one of the many things her mother lost in the fire. The station decided to make a news package around them gifting her a new one. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 2, 2020

Nothing says you care about your audience like sending a woman who just lost her home AND HER SISTER an umbrella for a crappy PR stunt.

Wow.

Just wow. Speechless.

Sorta.

Twirl the umbrella.

Yay!

Wheeee!

Sure, she lost her home AND HER FREAKIN’ SISTER, but at least she’s got this rad umbrella that she can twirl now.

Is this an SNL skit? — No Pudding (@eatyourfat) March 2, 2020

Right?

HOW CAN I TRADE MY HOUSE AND MY SISTER FOR ONE OF THESE BAD BOYS — 🇺🇸 Wash Your Hands 😷 (@k_ovfefe2) March 2, 2020

“You know…. I lost everything… but thank goodness I have this signed umbrella!” — RenéMiette (@MieteRene) March 2, 2020

Seriously.

No wonder they deleted it.

It's crazy that nobody at that station thought that this was the worst idea ever — David Rubenstein (@DSteen31) March 2, 2020

"As God as my witness… I thought those turkeys could fly…" ABC 13…. hold my beer. — Tim (@technicalTim18) March 2, 2020

It’s not just a regular old ABC 13 umbrella, it’s SIGNED by their chief meteorologist. — Florida Lawn Solutions (@matthewbabula) March 2, 2020

Well, THAT makes it far less cringe.

Oh, wait, nope.

Edited to add a teensy bit more context:

There's context Not great context bc keep in mind, they never had to make this a public story promoting themselves, just saying it was a request by the family that their mother get an umbrella from this guy pic.twitter.com/0IqbGNl2GB — Malcontent Tatas (@bad_tits) March 2, 2020

Apparently, she really wanted an umbrella.

But c’mon guys. This was just … yeah.

Bad.

