Maybe AOC should stick to babbling about things she knows … there’s got to be something.

Right?

RIGHT?!

Man, socialists really hate religious freedom.

There’s a long history in the US of abusing scripture to advance the causes of bigotry & discrimination. Slaveholders did it.

Segregationists did it.

White supremacists do it.

And it continues. Yet if Christ repeated himself today, they’d likely denounce him as a radical, too. https://t.co/y19PBDw5co — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 29, 2020

HOOboy.

We don’t even know where to begin unpacking this much stupid so we’ll let people on Twitter do it for us.

And you just did it. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 1, 2020

The irony.

Not unlike all of the evil people who twist scripture to push Socialism… — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 29, 2020

Right? Vote for socialism or Jesus will come down and blow up the Earth with climate change.

Yes?

No?

We get their talking points confused.

That was a lot of different ways to say "democrats" — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) March 1, 2020

Oh yeah, the people she mentioned using religious freedom to do horrible things?

Democrats.

Christians are aware Christ was a radical. I bet you cant explain why. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 1, 2020

Those were democrats. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) March 1, 2020

Before, during & after the Civil War, slave holders, segregationists & white supremacists were Democrats. Democrats voted against freedom & citizenship for slaves 100%. They wrote Jim Crow laws & hanged blacks because the KKK was their militia. Learn some history or shut up. — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) March 1, 2020

But if she shut up whoever would we make fun of?

Hey Alex, you do realise that all of the above are traditionally Democrats? Not to mention that the current batch of Dems are not much different. — Sexy Bearded Viking (@TassieHairydog) March 2, 2020

You're doing exactly what you condemn — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) March 1, 2020

Naturally you dismiss the vast amount of good done using scripture as a guide. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) March 1, 2020

Naturally.

***

Related:

