A bunch of blue checks got punked by Dan Lyons …

Trump Deranged Blue Checkmarks Get Punked By Obviously Fake Coronavirus Quote https://t.co/NFgB2364E5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 2, 2020

From The Federalist:

A few days ago, a parody account that writes parody tweets put out an obvious parody of a Lindsay Graham statement. The joke, such as it is, is not subtle. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., who went from mocking President Trump to generally supporting him, now claims that President Trump knows more than expert scientists, hardy har har har har har. I don’t mean to be rude, but if you can’t tell this is a joke, you have a serious problem. Either you are deluded by irrational Trump hatred, or you are a weak victim of the daily barrage of propaganda that comes out from anti-Trump corporate media. Neither is particularly flattering. So I was shocked to see how many people fell for it.

They fell for it, big time.

Even David Frum:

Dan Lyons has written smart and entertaining books. I enjoyed "Disrupted." https://t.co/eGiDRzsnQo But he would contribute to the health of public discourse if he'd more clearly indicate that his Twitter account is meant as satire. Fake news is real harm https://t.co/vYmBkZcwhm — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 2, 2020

Or, and hear us out, people could not act like completely deranged Trump haters and stop reacting to every little crazy thing on Twitter as if it’s real. Why should the successful parody account successfully writing parody tweets be the one to change when it’s the idiots and overly emotional blue-checks who don’t bother to check to see if something outlandish is real before running around shaking their little Twitter fists and frothing at the mouths over it?

The problem is that it feels real — Paul J. Dauenhauer (@pauldauenhauer) March 2, 2020

The problem is people want it to be real.

FIFH.

What is sad is that very few people would think it was parody, given how craven Graham has become. — Nita Solis (@SolisNita) March 2, 2020

They’re blaming Graham too … because they were too dumb to realize it was a parody.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

The problem is that the antics of OJ45 and his cultists have made it almost impossible to satirize. — PJ Wiltshire (@hoosier_patrick) March 2, 2020

Ok, now it’s Trump’s fault they’re too dumb to realize something is a parody.

Heh.

There are loads of people that don’t get or recognize satire. Better to have some sort of # that clears it up. — sheila denetto (@nirmalakumari) March 2, 2020

Yeah! Don’t be too clever!

In other words, you fell for it. Gotta watch those parody accounts. — Ted Lu's Official Media Account (Parody) (@TedLuCA33) March 2, 2020

Right?

***

