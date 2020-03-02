A bunch of blue checks got punked by Dan Lyons …

From The Federalist:

A few days ago, a parody account that writes parody tweets put out an obvious parody of a Lindsay Graham statement.

The joke, such as it is, is not subtle. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., who went from mocking President Trump to generally supporting him, now claims that President Trump knows more than expert scientists, hardy har har har har har.

I don’t mean to be rude, but if you can’t tell this is a joke, you have a serious problem. Either you are deluded by irrational Trump hatred, or you are a weak victim of the daily barrage of propaganda that comes out from anti-Trump corporate media. Neither is particularly flattering.

So I was shocked to see how many people fell for it.

They fell for it, big time.

Even David Frum:

Or, and hear us out, people could not act like completely deranged Trump haters and stop reacting to every little crazy thing on Twitter as if it’s real. Why should the successful parody account successfully writing parody tweets be the one to change when it’s the idiots and overly emotional blue-checks who don’t bother to check to see if something outlandish is real before running around shaking their little Twitter fists and frothing at the mouths over it?

The problem is people want it to be real.

FIFH.

They’re blaming Graham too … because they were too dumb to realize it was a parody.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Ok, now it’s Trump’s fault they’re too dumb to realize something is a parody.

Heh.

Yeah! Don’t be too clever!

Right?

***

