Imagine seeing a group of people praying and thinking it means, ‘We are so screwed.’

We’d ask what is wrong with people these days but we’re not entirely sure we want to know.

Seems Thomas Chatterton Williams is a bit peeved off about this picture of the Coronavirus Taskforce:

Praying! Praying! There will be no praying!

Darn those Christians and all their praying! Who do they think they are?!

Because … orange man bad? No? Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

We’re going to guess yes, yes he is.

Yeah, Thomas thinks they’re praying for a solution.

Adorable, right?

It’s super hip to pick on Christians, double the hipster points if you crap on ‘thoughts and prayers.’

