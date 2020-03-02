Imagine seeing a group of people praying and thinking it means, ‘We are so screwed.’

We’d ask what is wrong with people these days but we’re not entirely sure we want to know.

Seems Thomas Chatterton Williams is a bit peeved off about this picture of the Coronavirus Taskforce:

Mike Pence and his coronavirus emergency team praying for a solution. We are so screwed. pic.twitter.com/p020FBIK9J — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 1, 2020

Praying! Praying! There will be no praying!

They’re treating this disease with the seriousness and urgency they bring to gun violence… — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 1, 2020

Darn those Christians and all their praying! Who do they think they are?!

Why is anti-Christian bigotry acceptable? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 2, 2020

Because … orange man bad? No? Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Imagine thinking prayer is a BAD thing. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 2, 2020

Are you always a smug idiot or just on Twitter? — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) March 2, 2020

We’re going to guess yes, yes he is.

Imagine being dumb enough to think that's what they're doing. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 2, 2020

Yeah, Thomas thinks they’re praying for a solution.

Adorable, right?

You are such a cheeseball, weak man who hates this country & people’s religious freedom. Oh & we’ve had ONLY 10 cases because of what Trump did a month ago. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 2, 2020

So scientist don’t pray? Is that your point here? — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) March 2, 2020

I pity you and I’m not even a religious person. You are one reason there is a lack of empathy in this country. #GetBent https://t.co/rZQI2WHELy — Diane B (@dmb1031) March 2, 2020

Sad that you A) dismiss prayer, B) think that is *all* they are doing, and C) have forgotten how the gov't handled the H1N1 outbreak. But please, keep on keeping on. https://t.co/mjaplVK4n6 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 2, 2020

Imagine saying this about any other religion. It’s so vogue to mock Christianity though. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 2, 2020

It’s super hip to pick on Christians, double the hipster points if you crap on ‘thoughts and prayers.’

***

Related:

Uhhh, WTAF?! ABC 13 News in Lynchburg, VA surprises woman who lost both her home AND her sister in a fire with … an umbrella?

SJW Saira Rao (who’s gotta be a parody) makes FOOL of herself tweeting, then deleting, terrifying experience seeing CHEAP guns

‘Learn some history or STFU’: AOC dropped then SCHOOLED about religious freedom and her own party’s history (serious ouch!)