Bernie Sanders is no fan of charity.

Color us shocked.

No, ol’ Bernie would rather seize people’s money via taxation than allow them to donate it to the groups, people, and causes they feel are worthwhile. Just like a good little socialist.

Commies are gonna commie.

Ben Shapiro actually said it best:

Yeah, guys. Bernie just wants to save you the time and energy of donating your money by taking it from you and deciding how it’s spent.

What a giver.

Technically he’s insane for the whole socialism/communism thing but we get the point.

Because … wait for it … he’s a socialist.

Communist.

Something.

Evil Americans wanting to keep more of the money they earn and deciding which charities they want to donate to … psh.

