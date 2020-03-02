Whistleblowers are rad unless they blow the whistle on your lefty media pals.

At least that’s the impression we get from HuffPo’s Christopher Mathias who was clearly not a fan of Cary Poarch aka the CNN whistleblower speaking at CPAC.

Gosh, something seems wrong with Christopher.

Someone’s a little butthurt @Project_Veritas is doing great work exposing your lefty allies in the mainstream media https://t.co/8dEHpP835D — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 2, 2020

A little?

Heh.

Your use of a vulgar adjective to describe Project Veritas says far more about YOU, Christopher. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 2, 2020

The only thing funnier than some one at HuffPo calling himself a "reporter" is someone at Vox calling himself a "reporter". — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 2, 2020

Same difference.

I'm sorry this is happening to you. Also @CNN and huffpo are fake news. — neverleft (@neverbeenleft) March 2, 2020

So where do you stand on whistleblowers? Don’t look now but your bias is showing. — Steve B (@boyce_steve) March 2, 2020

We don’t like whistleblowers now? It’s hard to keep up. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) March 2, 2020

Haha suck it loser pic.twitter.com/FxA957C4s8 — Mark Ayers (@OBCOP) March 2, 2020

Including this tweet JUST for the animated gif alone.

I'm torn as to which response would better fit your tweet: 1. You sound like an over the hill cheerleader that just noticed a prettier girl in the room 2. Hoes mad — Lucas (@The_Kirkpatrick) March 2, 2020

Need a tissue? 🤔 — Sierra Charlie☘️ ن ✝️❌ 🇺🇸🇮🇪⚓️ #Israel (@Llyrin) March 2, 2020

You mad, bro? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 2, 2020

He is SO mad, bro.

Aww cry a little more. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) March 2, 2020

So now it's……Believe only some whistleblowers? — Kill the Iowa Caucus once and for all. (@ATxFellow) March 2, 2020

Something like that.

***

